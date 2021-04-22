ZetaDisplay brings forward the interim report for January – March 2021

English Swedish

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces that the publication of the interim report for January-March 2021 will be brought forward to April 27, 2021 at 08:00am CEST. Considering ZetaDisplay's press release on 31 March 2021 that the Board of Directors has decided to conduct a strategic review, ZetaDisplay considers it important that up-to-date financial information becomes available as soon as possible.



Malmö, 22 April 2021

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm [ZETA]. More information at ir.zetadisplay.com.

