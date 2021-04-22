Heidelberg Cement and FLSmidth collaborate on the world’s first carbon capture installation in cement

The well-known carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at Norcem Brevik in Norway – the first of its kind is taking shape. In February 2021, Heidelberg and FLSmidth signed an agreement for FLSmidth to deliver the necessary plant modifications allowing for downstream CO 2 removal. Final commissioning is scheduled for the first half of 2024.





Carbon capture is considered to be one of the key technologies in solving the CO 2 emission challenges in hard-to-abate sectors, like cement. Emitting approximately 7% of the world’s carbon emissions, the cement industry is attacking the challenge from all possible angles. Heidelberg Cement’s Norcem Brevik plant is now prepared to become the first cement producer in the world to move from test into full-scale production after years of preparation together with FLSmidth and other technology providers.

The capturing process at the Norcem Brevik plant will use a mixture of water and organic solvents to remove the CO 2 . But before CO 2 can be removed, the production process must be adjusted, and particles in the flue gas removed. FLSmidth have the plant knowledge and the necessary expertise in air pollution control for this rebuild of the plant.

“We are very excited to have FLSmidth on board and to finally begin the construction of the full-size installation,” says Tor Gautestad, Project Manager at Norcem. “FLSmidth’s extensive process knowledge, and air pollution control in particular, will be critical to the success of the project,” Mr Gautestad adds.

“Having installed more than 4,000 filters around the world, I can say that “Brevik CCS” is no ordinary project. We are looking forward to working with Norcem on unleashing the potential of the project,” says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President, FLSmidth.

The agreement between Heidelberg and FLSmidth is effective and work on site will start during the winter shutdown in 2022 and is scheduled to end early 2024.





