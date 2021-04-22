English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.4.2021 AT 12:50

Composition of Huhtamäki Oyj’s Board Committees

The Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has resolved upon members of its Committees for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Audit Committee

As members of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Ms. Anja Korhonen (Chairman), Ms. Kerttu Tuomas and Ms. Sandra Turner.

Human Resources Committee

As members of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors will continue Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilä (Chairman), Mr. Doug Baillie, Mr. William R. Barker and Mr. Ralf K. Wunderlich.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7872

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.