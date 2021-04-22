Changes in the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi

English Estonian

On 22/04/2021, the City of Tallinn appointed Andrei Korobeinik as member of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi. His term of office in the Supervisory Council will be 26/04/2021-25/04/2024.



Andrei Korobeinik will be replacing Toivo Tootsen whose term expired on 07/04/2021. Mr Tootsen had been a Supervisory Council member since 07/04/2011. The Company would like to thank Mr Tootsen for his significant contribution to the work of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi.

Andrei Korobeinik is an IT entrepreneur and innovator with long-term experience in the sector. He is the owner and co-founder of a number of IT companies, incl for example Rate Solutions OÜ, BrainPoker OÜ, OÜ Applaud, Cloud Factory OÜ. He has been a Member of the XIV Riigikogu, Parliament of Estonia, since March 2019, a Member of Pärnu City Council since 2013 and Chairman of Pärnu City Council since 2020. He has studied information technology in the University of Tartu. Mr Korobeinik does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee