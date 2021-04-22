Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS Baltika

English Estonian

On 26th of March 2021, the Management Board of AS Baltika proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on 26th of March 2021 in the stock exchange information system, on AS Baltika website www.baltikagroup.com and in the newspaper “Päevaleht”.

The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 3 shareholders, whose shares represented 48 863 078 votes or 90.35 % of the total share capital. If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against.

On 21st April 2021, the shareholders of AS Baltika resolved:

1. Approval of the annual report for 2020

To approve the annual report of AS Baltika for 2020 in the submitted form.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35% of the votes.

2. Distribution of profit for the financial year 2020

To approve the consolidated net loss for the financial year 2020 in the amount of 376,853 euros.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35% of the votes.

3. Extension of the term of office of members of the Supervisory Board

Due to the expiration of the term, the terms of office of the members of the Supervisory Board Jaakko Sakari Mikael Salmelin, Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Reet Saks will be extended for the next 3-year term.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35% of the votes.

4. Appointment of the auditor and remuneration procedure

To appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor of AS Baltika for the audit of the annual report for 2021-2022 and to pay the auditor in accordance with the contract to be entered into.

The shareholders voted in favor of 48,863,078 votes or 90.35% of the votes.



The voting record of the general meeting will be published on the website of AS Baltika www.baltikagroup.com/annual-general-meeting/





Flavio Perini

Chairman of the Management Board, CEO

flavio.perini@baltikagroup.com