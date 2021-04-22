Semcasting Integrates Advanced Contextual Insights into AudienceDesigner (ADS) Data Center

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting , creators of the patented IP, location and device-targeting Smart Zones® technology, today announced the addition of sophisticated contextual insights into AudienceDesigner (ADS) Data Center through an integration with Advanced Contextual .



“Integrating the Advanced Contextual targeting capabilities into the ADS Data Center reinforces our positioning as a self-serve, one-stop-shop for identity and marketing data,” said Ray Kingman, founder and CEO of Semcasting. “Brands want an answer to the cookie-free identity question, and they also want to be able to create alignment between their CRM audiences and the media they engage with. ADS uniquely addresses the post-cookie identity issue and Advance Contextual provides terrific on demand media alignment.”

With this partnership, the Advanced Contextual data will be available within the ADS Data Center for brands to further segment first-party data and build tailored audiences with advanced contextual targeting to the topic, keyword and at the page level. The integration also allows marketers to build and activate search engine optimization (SEO) for domain-specific campaigns based on keywords, topics, entities and mindsets.

The Semcasting ADS platform onboards marketers’ first-party data at a much quicker speed with higher match rates than the current industry standard in ID resolution. The ADS platform has an average match rate of 85% in most cases. Time to market is between two hours and the same day. This favorably compared to processes that take three to five days for an average 40% match. With ADS, marketers maintain control and protection over their consumers’ data since every user on every platform has their own unique ID for each use.

“The higher match rates, speed to market, complete data ownership and segment design flexibility, all in the great identity and privacy management platform, puts Semcasting customers in a powerful spot,” said Dave Hills, CEO of Advanced Contextual. “We’re especially thrilled to bring powering granular advanced contextual audience targeting to ADS and to bring a new solution to marketers based on our highly scalable platform and data approach.”

With the advanced contextual capabilities of Advanced Contextual within ADS Data Center, brands can further segment their first-party data audiences based on proprietary contextual signals that include keyworks, topics, entities and mindsets all at the article/video page level. Advanced Contextual offers a scalable and precise signal, based on real-time content consumption, that indicates current consumer intent.

Industry standards for onboarding and audience targeting are potentially at risk with the demise of the third-party cookie. Increased privacy regulation, user choice, the deprecation of the 3rd Party ID and the Apple device ID will clearly change the landscape of audience targeting. Audience Designer with Contextual targeting solves for both the activation and attribution challenges that will arise as part of this industry shift.

Through this partnership, Semcasting ADS users will have access to 700 standard segments from Advanced Contextual that are linked to onboarded CRM audiences or selection.

The integration of Advanced Contextual into cookie-free ADS Data Center, empowers Semcasting customers to further personalize their advertising based on contextual categories to only reach targeted audiences on topic-specific articles, based on keywords or even down to the specific domains.

To learn more about Semcasting ADS, please visit: https://audiencedesigner.com/ .

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation end-to-end audience design solution, AudieneDesigner (ADS), which includes omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Our three-time patented SmartZonesⓇ IP Targeting platform onboards a wide array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About Advanced Contextual

Contextual done right is Advanced Contextual. The cookieless, precise, scaled, nimble, safe, and proven solution for brands, publishers, platforms, and data owners.

Context is a powerful way to understand and identify your customers. What a consumer reads and watches online reveals their mindset and intentions. By tapping into this unique and scaled data, marketers can better understand, specify, and measure audiences.

These are the principles upon which we built our solution. We are so confident in our approach, that we’ve decided to name our company and platform to match this vision, and our proven execution track record bears it out.

