Havila Shipping ASA: Approval of 2020 Annual accounts

| Source: Havila Shipping ASA Havila Shipping ASA

Fosnavag, NORWAY

The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2020 for both the Group and the parent company.

Deferred tax of NOK 2 million has been reversered with positive effect on profit and equity compared with the preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2021.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments
HAVI2020