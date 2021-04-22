Havila Shipping ASA: Approval of 2020 Annual accounts

The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2020 for both the Group and the parent company.
Deferred tax of NOK 2 million has been reversered with positive effect on profit and equity compared with the preliminary accounts released on 26 February 2021.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
