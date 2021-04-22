Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on April 22, 2021 declared a quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share payable on June 1, 2021 to common share record holders as of May 10, 2021.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 173 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.