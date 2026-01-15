Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 15, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 2, 2026, to common share record holders as of February 2, 2026.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.