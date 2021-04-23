Los Angeles, USA, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Expected to Rise by a CAGR of 25.41% by 2026 | DelveInsight

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices market is expected to rise owing to an increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and growing geriatric population globally.

DelveInsight’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast -2026 provides the current and forecast market of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices and comprises of market trends and key competitors of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices. DelveInsight estimated the market to grow at a high CAGR over the study period of 2018 – 2026.

Key Highlights of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market report:

Benign prostatic hyperplasia also called the enlarged prostate or prostate gland enlargement is a very common disorder that is observed in older men. The enlarged prostate can further lead to several uncomfortable urinary symptoms that involve the blockage of urine out of the bladder. The disorder is also capable of causing bladder, urinary, or kidney-related problems. However, there are is a wide range of effective treatments for prostate gland enlargement, which involves medication therapies , invasive and minimally invasive forms of therapies .

also called the enlarged prostate or prostate gland enlargement is a very common disorder that is observed in older men. The enlarged prostate can further lead to several uncomfortable urinary symptoms that involve the blockage of urine out of the bladder. The disorder is also capable of causing bladder, urinary, or kidney-related problems. However, there are is a wide range of effective treatments for prostate gland enlargement, which involves , and . The pathological prevalence of BPH is 8% in the 4th decade of life, further increasing to 30%, 50%, and 80% in 5th, 6th, and above, respectively. Out of the diagnosed patients, about one-third of these men will develop symptoms that require treatment.

The report also provides the estimated patient pool population in the 7MM. In the year 2018 , the total eligible patient population for benign prostatic hyperplasia in seven major markets was 7,92,10,572 in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2026. The largest population for benign prostatic hyperplasia was found in the EU5 combined.

, the total eligible patient population for benign prostatic hyperplasia in was in 2018 and is expected to increase by 2026. The largest population for benign prostatic hyperplasia was found in the According to the estimates, in 2018, among 7MM, the EU5 had the largest BPH Devices market share of approximately 51.7%, followed by the United States .

had the largest BPH Devices market share of approximately followed by . According to the estimates, the treatment rate for BPH patients is divided into pharmacological therapies (85%), surgery (13%), and medical devices (2%).

(85%), (13%), and (2%). iTind device (Olympus Corporation), Butterfly Medical Device (Butterfly Medical), and UroLift System (Teleflex Incorporated) are some of the key market players in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked.

and are some of the key market players in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market. Most of these available devices are FDA-approved and are CE marked. Certain emerging devices in the market comprise Spring Implant (Zenflow) and the ClearRing device (ProArc Medical) among others.

and the among others. COVID-19 impacted the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market heavily in 2020 because BPH was positioned as one of the lowest priorities of non-oncological procedures. The market saw a slow year-on-year growth as compared to previous years.

impacted the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market heavily in 2020 because BPH was positioned as one of the lowest priorities of non-oncological procedures. The market saw a slow year-on-year growth as compared to previous years. On February 26, 2021, Olympus Corporation acquired Medi Tale Ltd., an Israeli manufacturer of non-surgical solutions for BPH Devices. This deal will help Olympus expand its product portfolio, making it largest player in the market.

On January 27, 2021, Medeon Biodesign Inc. had announced positive clinical trial results for the XFLO minimally invasive Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment device . The company announced all positive interim results of the EXPANDER-1 clinical study for their product XFLO expander system. The product when launched in future will affect the market growth.

had announced positive clinical trial results for the . The company announced all positive interim results of the EXPANDER-1 clinical study for their product XFLO expander system. The product when launched in future will affect the market growth. On September 23, 2020, Urotronic Inc. had received the CE Mark approval for its innovative Optilume catheter in the European region. This is accepted to boost the market for Europe in the forecast period.

had received the CE Mark approval for its innovative in the European region. This is accepted to boost the market for Europe in the forecast period. On April 6, 2020, the FDA had granted the de novo classification for the iTind device to treat patients suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.





Request for Sample @ Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Analysis and Forecast

The pace of population aging around the world is also increasing dramatically. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. In 2015, 125 million people are aged 80 years or older and are estimated to reach 434 million people in this age group worldwide. The problem of BPH is among the most common problem in old men, hindering their daily lifestyle. The treatment algorithm for this calculated patient pool is mentioned in 2019, 2020 amended Guidelines from the American Urological Association states that drug therapy (5-alpha-reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs), alpha-1-adrenergic receptor blockers), conventional surgical therapy (Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), Transurethral laser surgery, Laser enucleation), and mechanically minimally invasive therapy (Prostatic urethral lift (UroLift), Spanner Temporary Prostatic Stent, iTIND) are the available treatment options given to the patients with BPH.

The BPH Devices market size in 7MM will increase at a CAGR of 25.41% due to the launch of emerging medical devices and growing geriatric population.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market size is estimated to increase due to advancements in healthcare technology, high healthcare expenditure, and available reimbursement policies in developed countries. Along with this, the growing geriatric population globally and technological advancements are factors responsible for the growth of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market size at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Competitors in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market

Olympus Medical

Butterfly Medical

SRS Medical

Teleflex Interventional Urology

Urotronic

Zenflow

ProArc Medical

Medion Biodesign





Know more about the key companies involved @ Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Key Companies

Table of Content

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices: Background and Overview 4 Executive Summary Of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia 5 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Regulatory Approval and Reimbursement Scenario 6 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market: Marketed Devices 7 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Emerging Devices 8 Assumptions And Rationale For Epidemiology And Market Size Estimation 9 BPH Country-Wise Epidemiology 10 BPH Epidemiology And Patient Population 11 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Analysis 12 Country-Wise Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Size 13 BPH Devices Market Analysis 14 Patient Journey 15 Supporting Associations 16 Case Study: BPH Medical Devices 17 KOL’s Views 18 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Drivers 19 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market Barriers 20 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market: PEST Analysis 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight Visit to know more about the report offerings @ Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Market

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices and acts as the source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of BPH Devices by providing a descriptive overview of pathophysiology, various diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithm including detailed chapters for marketed products and emerging therapies. Along with this, the report has a detailed review of the market containing historical and forecasted market size in 7MM, by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global BPH Devices.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight’s analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the implantable cardiac monitor devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices and eligible patient pool for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Reach out for Consulting Solutions into Healthcare and Medical Vertical @ Healthcare Business Consulting Solutions

Related Reports

Airway Management Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Airway Management Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025’ report.

Ambulatory Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Ambulatory Arrhythmia monitoring Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025’ report.

Anesthesia Workstation Machines Market

DelveInsight’s 'Anesthesia Workstation/Machines-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast 2025’ report.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Deep Brain Stimulation Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025’ report.

Arteriotomy Closure Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Arteriotomy Closure Devices -Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2025’ report.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight

DelveInsight’s, “Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2020,” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices pipeline landscape.

Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS)-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025’ report.

Patent Foramen Ovale Closure Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Closure Devices-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025’ report.

Holter Monitor Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Holter Monitor (HM)-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025’ report.

Defibrillator Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Defibrillator-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025’ report.

For rich insights into Healthcare and Pharmaceutical News, visit Pharma, Healthcare and Biotech Blog Posts

About DelveInsight