SalMar – Integrated annual report 2020

With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2020 year-end financial statement on Friday 9 April 2021.
Please find attached the 2020 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting, for SalMar ASA.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment