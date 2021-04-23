Start of construction of Merks Duntes Zīles residential project (Riga, Latvia)

English Estonian

SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started construction of Merks Duntes Zīles residential project in Riga. The project includes a 4-storey building and a 5-storey building at Pededzes St. 3 with 84 apartments, which will be completed in the first half of 2022.

Merks Duntes Zīles ( merksduntesziles.lv ) residential buildings will have energy class B rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 40–95 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 1,740 to 2,049 euros.

The residential development will be located close to Skanste district, combining quiet and peaceful environment with nearness of vibrant Riga city centre. Both buildings will have an elevator, common and private storage rooms; one of the buildings will also have a lounge area. There will be underground and outdoor parking spaces. Fenced yard will provide privacy and additional security for two children’s playgrounds, dedicated picnic spot and bicycle storage.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction. SIA Merks is one of the leading residential real estate developers in Latvia. The company has built more than 1,500 apartments in Latvia.

Additional information: Mr. Mikus Freimanis, Head of Real Estate development of SIA Merks, phone: +371 6737 3380.

