Audited annual report of Trigon Property Development AS for 2020

23rd of April 2021, Tallinn

The supervisory board of Trigon Property Development AS approved on 21 April 2021 the audited annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2020. The supervisory board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 26 February 2021.

The audited Annual Report of AS Trigon Property Development for 2020 is available on issuer’s home page http://www.trigonproperty.com . The report can also be read in issuer’s location at Pärnu mnt 18, Tallinn.

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone +372 667 9200

e-mail info@trigonproperty.com

