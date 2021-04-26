The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|917,241
|268.55
|246,324,869
|19 April 2021
|13,800
|299.53
|4,133,482
|20 April 2021
|14,950
|292.32
|4,370,256
|21 April 2021
|15,100
|287.51
|4,341,371
|22 April 2021
|16,500
|289.70
|4,780,091
|23 April 2021
|14,500
|290.93
|4,218,547
|Accumulated under the programme
|992,091
|270.31
|268,168,617
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 992,091 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.37% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Attachment