Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Financial Results

First Quarter Highlights

First quarter net income was $4.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, up from $4.4 million or $0.78 per diluted share in the prior quarter, and up 141.6% from $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share from the same period in 2020

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.89% compared with 4.74% in the prior quarter. The net interest margin excluding SBA PPP loans was 3.75% and 4.18% in the prior quarter

Total loans were $1.1 billion, up 8.3% for the quarter and 22% year over year

Funded $104.0 million in the second round of the SBA Paycheck Protection Program

Allowance for Loan Losses to total loans is 1.33% and 1.52% excluding PPP loans

Total deposits were $1.2 billion, up 4.6% for the quarter and 20.9% year over year

Return on Average Assets of 1.37% and Return on Average Equity of 16.94%



LA JOLLA, Calif., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $4.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We are pleased with the progress the Team continues to make in growing the Company and increasing our operating leverage. Loan demand is beginning to show signs of returning as the overall economy begins to open up and we expect that this will translate into new opportunities for our Clients and the Bank. We remain focused on building strong Relationships with our Clients and bringing a Solutions based approach to Private and Business Banking.”

Sowers continued, “Our SBA Team at Private Business Capital has positioned itself well in the markets we serve and this led to increased loan fundings and gain on sale income in the first quarter. Given the opportunities in the marketplace with reduced SBA fees, we anticipate a continued contribution to non-interest income in 2021. Additionally, the Bank was able to support our Clients and Communities with round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program and originated loans totaling over $100 million in the quarter.”

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter totaled $12.8 million representing a decrease of $1.8 million, or 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $1.3 million or 10.8% increase for the same period in 2020. The decrease in net interest income for the quarter is due to a $1.4 million decrease in loan income. The decrease is due to a $1.5 million decrease in SBA PPP loan income during the quarter resulting from less loan forgiveness/payoffs and $607 thousand in higher borrowing costs. The increase in borrowing costs is due to a $619 thousand prepayment penalty associated with repaying $25 million in higher cost FHLB term advances. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 is due to increased average loan balances and lower funding costs partially offset by an increase in borrowing costs resulting from prepaying FHLB term advances.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 3.89% (3.75% excluding PPP loans) compared with 4.74% (4.18% excluding PPP loans) for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 4.46% for the same period in 2020. The 85 bp decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter was due to less revenue from SBA PPP loans, lower loan yields and the costs associated with prepaying FHLB advances. The yield on earning assets for the first quarter of 2021 was 4.42% compared with 5.14% in the fourth quarter and 5.35% for the same period in 2020. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.50% (5.48% excluding PPP loans) compared to 6.15% (5.62% excluding PPP loans) in the fourth quarter and 5.99% in the first quarter of 2020. The cost of total funding sources was 0.57% for the quarter compared with 0.43% in the fourth quarter and 0.95% for the same period in 2020. The increase in funding costs for the quarter was negatively impacted by 20 bps from prepaying fixed rate FHLB advances.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a $235 thousand or 14.4% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $725 thousand or 63.3% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter is primarily due to $306 thousand in additional revenue from SBA loans sales recorded in the first quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to a year ago is primarily due to $797 thousand in additional gains from the sale of SBA loans partially offset by a $170 thousand decrease in loan referral fees. SBA loan sales for the first quarter were $13.2 million with a 14.1% trade premium compared with $14.1 million with a 12.3% trade premium in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $11.2 million with a 9.8% trade premium in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2021 representing a $647 thousand or 7.7% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $888 thousand or 10.3% decrease, compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in expenses for the quarter was primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional fees partially offset by an increase in occupancy expense. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2020 was due to decreases in salaries and benefits and professional services partially offset by an increase in data processing expense. The reduction in salaries and benefits, as compared to the first quarter of 2020, is due to an increase in deferred loan origination costs and less vacation expense.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2021, the Company reported total assets of $1.4 billion representing an increase of $30 million or 2.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $173.8 million or 14.7% compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in assets for the quarter was due to increases in loans and investment securities offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks. Loans increased $83.1 million or 8.3% in the quarter due to a $71.4 million increase in SBA-PPP loans and a $11.7 million increase in non-SBA PPP loans. Total deposits were $1.2 billion representing an increase of $50.7 million, or 4.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $201.4 million, or 20.9%, compared to March 31, 2020. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 50% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 compared with 48% at December 31, 2020 and 37% at March 31, 2020. Total FHLB advances decreased $25 million as the Company elected to prepay longer-term FHLB advances, at a cost of $619 thousand.

The Company generated $104.0 million of new PPP loans in the quarter. As of March 31, 2021 $33.8 million of round 1 loans remained outstanding with 78% forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrower. A total of $1.4 million of fees and interest related to PPP loans were recorded in the quarter.

Asset Quality and Loan Deferrals

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $299 thousand to $14.6 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.33% of total loans outstanding, including PPP loans, compared to $14.3 million or 1.41% at the fourth quarter of 2020 and $9.6 million or 1.07% at the first quarter of 2020. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to loan growth and qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. The coverage ratio at March 31, 2021, excluding the impact of PPP loans, increased to 1.52% from 1.51% in the prior quarter.

As of March 31, 2021, there were no doubtful credits or charge offs and no past due loans at the end of the quarter and Classified assets totaled $11.1 million. Classified assets included one loan totaling $1.6 million on non-accrual and the remaining $9.5 million consisted of ten relationships with three borrowers related to the impacts of COVID-19.

At March 31, 2021, five loans totaling $26.2 million are on COVID-19 related deferrals. No new deferrals were granted during the quarter and of the loans on deferral, three loans, or $23.6 million are real estate secured with an average LTV of 50 %. Two loans totaling $2.6 million are unsecured.

“The record last twelve months EPS of $2.41 reflects CalPrivate Bank’s success on PPP loan programs and the Team’s dedication to working with clients on forgiveness of those loans, as well as the continued focus on providing outstanding solutions and service to all our clients. These results were attained during a period of general economic disruption and uncertainty, while continuing to make investments in people and technology”, said Selwyn Isakow Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The dramatic decline in loan payment deferrals and experiencing no delinquent loans, is a tribute to the Bank’s solid credit underwriting and loan portfolio management teams as well as to the relationship managers and our clients. The bank remains well-positioned for future growth within clearly defined risk management parameters.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Dollar

change

Percentage

change March 31, 2020

Dollar

change

Percentage

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,922 $ 8,040 $ 882 11.0 % $ 24,966 $ (16,044 ) -64.3 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 4,187 7,309 (3,122 ) -42.7 % 3,192 995 31.2 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 151,641 260,876 (109,235 ) -41.9 % 192,996 (41,355 ) -21.4 % Total cash and due from banks 164,750 276,225 (111,475 ) -40.4 % 221,154 (56,404 ) -25.5 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 - 0.0 % 5,756 4 0.1 % Investment securities available for sale 81,429 26,086 55,343 212.2 % 49,327 32,102 65.1 % Loan held for sale 12,430 9,687 2,743 28.3 % 7,346 5,084 69.2 % Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,082,000 998,870 83,130 8.3 % 886,730 195,270 22.0 % Allowance for loan losses (14,561 ) (14,262 ) (299 ) 2.1 % (9,598 ) (4,963 ) 51.7 % Net loans 1,067,439 984,608 82,831 8.4 % 877,132 190,307 21.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,602 4,602 - 0.0 % 4,060 542 13.3 % Right of use asset 5,589 5,990 (401 ) -6.7 % 6,022 (433 ) -7.2 % Premises and equipment, net 2,582 2,649 (67 ) -2.5 % 3,052 (470 ) -15.4 % Other intangible assets 1,789 1,602 187 11.7 % 1,267 522 41.2 % Deferred tax asset 5,982 5,982 - 0.0 % 4,141 1,841 44.5 % Accrued interest receivable 3,659 3,540 119 3.4 % 3,122 537 17.2 % Other assets 3,706 3,009 697 23.2 % 3,502 204 5.8 % Total assets $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 29,977 2.3 % $ 1,185,881 $ 173,836 14.7 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 579,318 $ 531,732 $ 47,586 8.9 % $ 355,225 $ 224,093 63.1 % Interest Bearing 584,341 581,216 3,125 0.5 % 607,062 (22,721 ) -3.7 % Total deposits 1,163,659 1,112,948 50,711 4.6 % 962,287 201,372 20.9 % FHLB borrowings 50,000 75,000 (25,000 ) -33.3 % 95,000 (45,000 ) -47.4 % Other borrowings 17,941 17,939 2 0.0 % 17,934 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,507 16,100 407 2.5 % 12,497 4,010 32.1 % Total liabilities 1,248,107 1,221,987 26,120 2.1 % 1,087,718 160,389 14.7 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,053 69,557 496 0.7 % 69,165 888 1.3 % Additional paid-in capital 3,317 3,496 (179 ) -5.1 % 3,254 63 1.9 % Retained earnings 38,510 33,904 4,606 13.6 % 24,839 13,671 55.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (270 ) 796 (1,066 ) -133.9 % 905 (1,175 ) -129.8 % Total stockholders' equity 111,610 107,753 3,857 3.6 % 98,163 13,447 13.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 29,977 2.3 % $ 1,185,881 $ 173,836 14.7 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the three months ended

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change March 31, 2020 Dollar

change Percentage

change Interest Income Loans $ 14,159 $ 15,540 $ (1,381 ) -8.9 % $ 13,129 $ 1,030 7.8 % Investment securities 306 245 61 24.9 % 401 (95 ) -23.7 % Deposits in other financial institutions 58 41 17 41.5 % 304 (246

) -80.9 % Total interest income 14,523 15,826 (1,303 ) -8.2 % 13,834 689 5.0 % Interest Expense Deposits 517 596 (79

) -13.3 % 1,710 (1,193

) -69.8 % Borrowings 1,220 613 607 99.0 % 589 631 107.1 % Total interest expense 1,737 1,209 528 43.7 % 2,299 (562

) -24.4 % Net interest income 12,786 14,617 (1,831

) -12.5 % 11,535 1,251 10.8 % Provision for loan losses 300 1,579 (1,279

) -81.0 % 997 (697

) -69.9 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,486 13,038 (552

) -4.2 % 10,538 1,948 18.5 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 224 196 28 14.3 % 173 51 29.5 % Net gain on sale of loans 1,476 1,170 306 26.2 % 679 797 117.4 % Gain on sale of investment securities - - - NM - - NM Other noninterest income 171 270 (99

) -36.7 % 294 (123 ) -41.8 % Total noninterest income 1,871 1,636 235 14.4 % 1,146 725 63.3 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 4,915 5,293 (378

) -7.1 % 5,552 (637 ) -11.5 % Occupancy and equipment 810 774 36 4.7 % 884 (74 ) -8.4 % Data processing 635 624 11 1.8 % 518 117 22.6 % Professional services 650 949 (299

) -31.5 % 859 (209

) -24.3 % Other expenses 763 780 (17

) -2.2 % 848 (85

) -10.0 % Total noninterest expense 7,773 8,420 (647

) -7.7 % 8,661 (888

) -10.3 % Income before provision for income taxes 6,584 6,254 330 5.3 % 3,023 3,561 117.8 % Provision for income taxes 1,977 1,874 103 5.5 % 1,116 861 77.2 % Net income $ 4,607 $ 4,380 $ 227 5.2 % $ 1,907 $ 2,700 141.6 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,529 $ 4,307 $ 222 5.2 % $ 1,874 $ 2,655 141.7 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.04 5.1 % $ 0.34 $ 0.48 141.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.03 3.8 % $ 0.34 $ 0.47 138.2 % Average shares outstanding 5,514,887 5,501,272 13,615 0.2 % 5,488,197 26,690 0.5 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,579,477 5,540,232 39,245 0.7 % 5,555,376 24,101 0.4 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 227,393 $ 58 0.10 % $ 189,856 $ 41 0.09 % $ 104,156 $ 304 1.17 % Investment securities 59,227 306 2.07 % 30,238 245 3.24 % 54,456 401 2.95 % Loans 1,044,828 14,159 5.50 % 1,005,712 15,540 6.15 % 881,655 13,129 5.99 % Total interest-earning assets 1,331,448 14,523 4.42 % 1,225,806 15,826 5.14 % 1,040,267 13,834 5.35 % Noninterest-earning assets 31,439 8,805 47,975 Total Assets $ 1,362,887 $ 1,234,611 $ 1,088,242 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 58,042 $ 12 0.08 % $ 56,867 $ 17 0.12 % $ 83,471 $ 165 0.80 % Money market 431,423 235 0.22 % 400,764 270 0.27 % 391,262 973 1.00 % Savings deposits 8,766 2 0.09 % 8,617 3 0.14 % 9,212 6 0.26 % Certificates of deposit 100,521 268 1.08 % 98,225 306 1.24 % 113,964 566 2.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 598,752 517 0.35 % 564,473 596 0.42 % 597,909 1,710 1.15 % FHLB advances 73,056 948 5.26 % 77,348 341 1.75 % 63,394 317 2.01 % Other borrowings 17,940 272 6.06 % 17,938 272 6.07 % 17,933 272 6.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 90,996 1,220 5.44 % 95,286 613 2.56 % 81,327 589 2.91 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 547,024 452,916 298,418 Total Funding Sources 1,236,772 1,737 0.57 % 1,112,675 1,209 0.43 % 977,654 2,299 0.95 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 15,831 15,062 13,022 Shareholders' equity 110,284 106,874 97,566 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,362,887 $ 1,234,611 $ 1,088,242 Net interest spread 3.85 % 4.71 % 4.40 % Net interest income $ 12,786 $ 14,617 $ 11,535 Net interest margin 3.89 % 4.74 % 4.46 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 164,750 $ 276,225 $ 155,346 $ 199,246 $ 221,154 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,760 5,760 5,760 5,758 5,756 Investment securities 81,429 26,086 26,525 27,664 49,327 Loans held for sale 12,430 9,687 8,402 7,409 7,346 Loans (excluding SBA PPP loans) 948,260 936,532 880,174 865,603 886,730 SBA PPP loans 133,740 62,338 154,210 153,497 - Allowance for loan losses (14,561 ) (14,262 ) (12,682 ) (11,100 ) (9,598 ) Net loans 1,067,439 984,608 1,021,702 1,008,000 877,132 Right of use asset 5,589 5,990 5,186 5,632 6,022 Premises and equipment, net 2,582 2,649 2,859 3,055 3,052 Other assets and interest receivable 19,738 18,735 18,414 17,248 16,092 Total assets $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 579,318 $ 531,732 $ 471,324 $ 452,155 $ 355,225 Interest Bearing 584,341 581,216 557,455 584,451 607,062 Total Deposits 1,163,659 1,112,948 1,028,779 1,036,606 962,287 Borrowings 67,941 92,939 97,938 122,936 112,934 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,507 16,100 14,227 14,097 12,497 Total liabilities 1,248,107 1,221,987 1,140,944 1,173,639 1,087,718 Shareholders' equity Common stock 70,053 69,557 69,540 69,512 69,165 Additional paid-in capital 3,317 3,496 3,230 3,002 3,254 Retained earnings 38,510 33,904 29,521 26,984 24,839 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (270 ) 796 959 875 905 Total shareholders' equity 111,610 107,753 103,250 100,373 98,163 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,359,717 $ 1,329,740 $ 1,244,194 $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 Book value per common share $ 19.87 $ 19.24 $ 18.50 $ 17.99 $ 17.57 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.55 $ 18.95 $ 18.26 $ 17.76 $ 17.35 Shares outstanding 5,618,324 5,600,508 5,580,456 5,578,884 5,586,270 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.07 % 8.52 % 7.92 % 7.57 % 8.79 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.35 % 11.20 % 11.35 % 9.66 % 9.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.46 % 14.36 % 14.63 % 12.60 % 11.91 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 8.09 % 7.99 % 8.20 % 7.79 % 8.18 % 1 Preliminary ratios for March 31, 2021







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Interest income $ 14,523 $ 15,826 $ 13,860 $ 13,635 $ 13,834 Interest expense 1,737 1,209 1,363 2,015 2,299 Net interest income 12,786 14,617 12,497 11,620 11,535 Provision for loan losses 300 1,579 1,582 1,511 997 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,486 13,038 10,915 10,109 10,538 Noninterest income 1,871 1,636 936 1,378 1,146 Salary and employee benefits 4,915 5,293 5,365 5,790 5,552 Occupancy and equipment 810 774 864 900 884 Data processing 635 624 643 561 518 Professional services 650 949 514 628 859 Other expenses 763 780 846 827 848 Total noninterest expense 7,773 8,420 8,232 8,706 8,661 Income before provision for income taxes 6,584 6,254 3,619 2,781 3,023 Income taxes 1,977 1,874 1,084 711 1,116 Net income $ 4,607 $ 4,380 $ 2,535 $ 2,070 $ 1,907 Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,529 $ 4,307 $ 2,499 $ 2,038 $ 1,874 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 Average shares outstanding 5,514,887 5,501,272 5,499,970 5,435,155 5,488,197 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,579,477 5,540,232 5,516,013 5,453,597 5,555,376 Performance Ratios

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

ROAA 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.79 % 0.64 % 0.70 % ROAE 16.94 % 16.30 % 9.84 % 8.31 % 7.86 % ROATE 17.19 % 16.54 % 9.96 % 8.42 % 7.96 % Net interest margin 3.89 % 4.74 % 3.94 % 3.66 % 4.46 % Net interest spread 3.85 % 4.71 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 4.40 % Efficiency ratio 53.03 % 51.81 % 61.28 % 66.98 % 68.30 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.31 % 2.71 % 2.58 % 2.71 % 3.20 %



