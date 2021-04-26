Safe-T's Zero Trust Network Access Solutions Receives U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Product Registration Approval

New Approval Accelerates Procurement Cycle of Safe-T’s ZoneZero® Solutions and Increases Addressable Market with Federal Government Agencies

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its ZoneZero® solution, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., has received U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) registration approval under the Federal Government's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for Industrial Products and Services. The approval was given through the company's lead distributor in North America, Philemon Security USA (“Philemon”), and its channel partners.



The GSA serves as the acquisition and procurement arm of the U.S. federal government, helping public agencies at the federal, state, and local levels access products and services from pre-approved vendor lists without the lengthy procurement process. Through GSA's MAS, federal government agencies can now buy Safe-T's Zero Trust Network Access solutions and gain secure access for their departments, agencies, and third-party businesses.



"Following our addition to the SEWP contract vehicle, the GSA schedule approval offers an even wider potential customer base and enables an easier process for federal agencies to purchase our solutions. In less than a month, our newly added partner in North America, Philemon, greatly advanced our position and opened up additional opportunities in the biggest market for our solutions," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.



“Securing GSA approved vendor status aligns with Philemon’s and Safe-T’s ability to provide government agencies access to new innovative solutions to replace current outdated technology,” said Keith Mortier, Chief Executive Officer of Philemon.

Safe-T's innovative ZoneZero® solution is an ideal fit for the defense and federal sectors, as secure access is vital for all business aspects. Safe-T’s ZoneZero® unifies all remote access needs in one zero-trust network access solution: human users (VPN users, non-VPN users, internal users), applications, APIs, and connected devices. It grants secure access to all corporate resources, applications, and services, including Web, SSH, RDP, SFTP, thick applications, proprietary applications, SMB, TCP, APIs, and more. ZoneZero® applies Zero Trust security models by orchestrating authentication first, access later concepts, with strong and continuous authentication, and multifactor authentication to all resources.



Earlier this month, the company's solutions were added as an approved vendor to NASA's solution for enterprise-wide procurement contract vehicle (SEWP). All U.S. federal agencies, including the Department of Defense, and government contractors are able to purchase ICT and AV solutions (equipment and services) from SEWP-authorized resellers. NASA's SEWP-V is a United States Government-Wide Acquisition Contract authorized by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and managed by NASA.

About GSA

GSA Schedule (also referred to as MAS and Federal Supply Schedule) is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial firms providing federal, state, and local government buyers access to more than 11 million commercial supplies (products) and services at volume discount pricing. GSA offers unparalleled acquisition solutions to meet today's acquisition challenges. GSA's key goal is to deliver excellent acquisition services that provide best value, in terms of cost, quality and service, for federal agencies and taxpayers. For more information, click here.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection. Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.



We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent and sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here. For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential of the GSA schedule approval to lead to a wider customer base and easier process for federal agencies to purchase Safe-T’s solutions, the fit of its ZoneZero® solution for the defense and federal sectors, and the potential of the ZoneZero® solution to address requirements of federal and state sectors in North America. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

