Sodexo Launches foodiE Café to Deliver Nutritious Meals to Middle School Cafeterias

Gaithersburg, Md., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food service and facilities management, announced the launch of foodiE Café, a new integrated middle school dining experience. Comprised of trending flavor profiles, convenient meals, sustainable alternatives, and healthy options – served fast – foodiE Café is designed to enhance the lunch period and exceed the expectations of middle school students, administrators, and parents.



Sodexo has long recognized the importance of tailoring food and nutrition services to students’ ages and stages of development. “Decades of work in public schools coupled with extensive research and student insights tells us that parents believe health and wellness should be the focus of a school lunch program,” explained Stephen Dunmore, CEO, Schools, Sodexo North America. “From its flavor, to its format, to its function, middle schoolers understand food more now than ever before. FoodiE Café helps middle schoolers explore global flavors, understand local products, and enjoy all of their favorites while embracing health and wellness.”



To successfully redesign the middle school dining experience, Sodexo’s foodiE Café was built on three pillars: enjoyment, engagement, and exploration. By serving nutritious food from innovative menus, students learn that healthful food can also be enjoyable. Using integrated technology – including pre-ordering via the SoHappy app, social media integration, and trending online resources students expect at their fingertips – school lunch with friends becomes more fun and engaging. FoodiE Café cultivates engagement and enthusiasm with age-appropriate integrated curriculum and forges vital connections with families and school communities.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

