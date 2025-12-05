Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 24, 2025 to November 27, 2025

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 5, 2025

Sodexo: Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 24, 2025 to November 27, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
24/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021,37247.5327CEUX
24/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122016,43247.5497XPAR
24/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,40347.5376TQEX
24/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,38747.5022AQEU
25/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122015,29346.9966CEUX
25/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021,77946.9926XPAR
25/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122097647.0448AQEU
25/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,35747.0036TQEX
26/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122015,66046.5412XPAR
26/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122019,62746.5211CEUX
26/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,56246.5325TQEX
26/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,47746.2946AQEU
27/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212208,42645.9108XPAR
27/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212209,00045.8993CEUX
27/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,00045.9234TQEX
27/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122071445.9290AQEU
      
  Total144,46546.8812 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025
    consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at October 22, 2025)

