Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 5, 2025

Sodexo: Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 24, 2025 to November 27, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading date LEI ISIN Volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average purchase price

(in euros) Market 24/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,372 47.5327 CEUX 24/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 16,432 47.5497 XPAR 24/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,403 47.5376 TQEX 24/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,387 47.5022 AQEU 25/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,293 46.9966 CEUX 25/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 21,779 46.9926 XPAR 25/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 976 47.0448 AQEU 25/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 3,357 47.0036 TQEX 26/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 15,660 46.5412 XPAR 26/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 19,627 46.5211 CEUX 26/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,562 46.5325 TQEX 26/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 2,477 46.2946 AQEU 27/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 8,426 45.9108 XPAR 27/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 9,000 45.8993 CEUX 27/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 1,000 45.9234 TQEX 27/11/2025 969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05 FR0000121220 714 45.9290 AQEU Total 144,465 46.8812

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

