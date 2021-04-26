Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $21.3 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $6.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“We've started the year strong with a record first quarter profit driven by continued strong mortgage origination volumes at the mortgage banking segment”, said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Our team’s commitment to meeting the needs of our customers has continued to show through our results. I continue to be impressed with the efforts of all the employees from both the community banking and mortgage banking segments as we continue to deliver in a challenging environment.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $21.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Consolidated return on average assets was 3.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.21% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Consolidated return on average equity was 20.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 6.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $0.20 per common share.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $9.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which represents a 73.4% increase compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $14.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which represents a 10.4% increase compared to $12.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.35 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which represents a decrease of $46.5 million, or 3.3%, compared to $1.39 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average loans held for investment decreased $55.8 million compared to $1.40 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as loans continue to prepay at an accelerated rate.

Net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 2.68% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was a result of lower average rates on deposits, as certificate of deposits repriced at lower rates. Net interest margin increased seven basis points compared to 2.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven by lower average rates on deposits, as certificate of deposits repriced at lower rates.

The segment had a negative provision for loan losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a $750,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net recoveries totaled $27,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net recoveries of $54,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Noninterest income increased $215,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due primarily to increases on service charges on loans as prepayments increased, partially offset by a decrease in income from cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance policies.

Noninterest expense decreased $460,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits expense decreased $193,000 due to decreases in health insurance claims. Data processing expense decreased $94,000 due to the implementation of a new digital banking platform in 2020. Other noninterest expense decreased $140,000 as certain loan-related expenses decreased offset by a decrease of credits received for FDIC premiums in 2020 but not in 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 48.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 56.84% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $128.8 million, or 12.0%, compared to $1.08 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Average deposits increased $12.8 million, or 4.3% annualized compared to the $1.19 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.20% at March 31, 2021, 0.27% at December 31, 2020, and 0.36% at March 31, 2020.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.52% at March 31, 2021, 0.57% at December 31, 2020, and 0.78% at March 31, 2020.

PPP loans totaled $19.4 million as of March 31, 2021. The average balance for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $18.0 million. PPP loan interest income recognized was approximately $44,000 and the amortization of fee income was approximately $354,000. Net interest margin, excluding the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.74%. Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, including the impact of the PPP loans, was 2.80%.

The Company held approximately $9.5 million in loans, representing 0.7% of the total loan portfolio as of March 31, 2021, which had been modified as either a deferment of principal or principal and interest since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the $9.5 million in loans, $910,000 qualify as modifications under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (“CARES Act”). The remaining $8.6 million is composed of three loan relationships that are classified as troubled debt restructurings.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Loan originations increased $406.3 million, or 57.3%, to $1.12 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $708.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 56.1% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 68.3% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Mortgage banking income increased $24.2 million, or 78.7%, to $55.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $30.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Gross margin on loans sold increased to 4.86% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 4.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 50.9%, to $29.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $19.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense, performance bonuses, and branch manager compensation driven by increased loan origination volume and branch profitability.

Professional fees decreased $2.1 million to $524,000 of income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.6 million of expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The decrease related to receiving a legal settlement during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, along with a decrease in litigation costs compared to the prior year, as the Herrington settlement was resolved.

Recent Developments:

COVID-19 Pandemic and the CARES Act

The CARES Act, signed into law at the end of March 2020, allowed for a temporary delay in the adoption of accounting guidance under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (“CECL”) until the earlier of December 31, 2020 or the 60th day after the end of the COVID-19 national emergency. During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, pursuant to the CARES Act and guidance from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), we elected to delay adoption of CECL. On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 was signed into law. Among other provisions, this Act extended the temporary delay on the adoption of CECL until January 1, 2022. We have elected to continue to delay adoption of CECL. As a result, our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 include an allowance for loan losses that was prepared under the existing incurred loss methodology.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 16,603 $ 17,687 Mortgage-related securities 491 702 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 875 1,063 Total interest income 17,969 19,452 Interest expense: Deposits 1,517 4,318 Borrowings 2,500 2,608 Total interest expense 4,017 6,926 Net interest income 13,952 12,526 Provision for loan losses (1,070 ) 785 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,022 11,741 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 690 481 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 301 353 Mortgage banking income 54,391 30,406 Other 817 224 Total noninterest income 56,199 31,464 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 34,123 24,401 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,565 2,741 Advertising 824 900 Data processing 971 1,006 Communications 331 338 Professional fees (315 ) 1,832 Real estate owned (12 ) 11 Loan processing expense 1,335 1,076 Other 3,178 2,903 Total noninterest expenses 43,000 35,208 Income before income taxes 28,221 7,997 Income tax expense 6,877 1,928 Net income $ 21,344 $ 6,069 Income per share: Basic $ 0.90 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,735 25,405 Diluted 23,950 25,612





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 160,144 $ 56,190 Federal funds sold 19,029 18,847 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,228 19,730 Cash and cash equivalents 198,401 94,767 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 162,263 159,619 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 341,293 402,003 Loans receivable 1,335,423 1,375,137 Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,780 18,823 Loans receivable, net 1,317,643 1,356,314 Office properties and equipment, net 23,402 23,722 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 26,720 26,720 Cash surrender value of life insurance 63,874 63,573 Real estate owned, net 150 322 Prepaid expenses and other assets 64,265 57,547 Total assets $ 2,198,011 $ 2,184,587 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 194,978 $ 188,225 Money market and savings deposits 318,959 295,317 Time deposits 705,754 701,328 Total deposits 1,219,691 1,184,870 Borrowings 490,505 508,074 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 12,048 3,522 Other liabilities 45,086 75,003 Total liabilities 1,767,330 1,771,469 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 252 251 Additional paid-in capital 182,533 180,684 Retained earnings 261,859 245,287 Unearned ESOP shares (15,133 ) (15,430 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,170 2,326 Total shareholders' equity 430,681 413,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,198,011 $ 2,184,587 Share Information Shares outstanding 25,230 25,088 Book value per share $ 17.07 $ 16.47 Closing market price $ 20.42 $ 18.82 Price to book ratio 119.63 % 114.27 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,952 $ 14,316 $ 13,409 $ 13,249 $ 12,526 Provision for loan losses (1,070 ) 30 1,025 4,500 785 Total noninterest income 56,199 69,886 75,763 66,904 31,464 Total noninterest expense 43,000 47,163 53,001 47,689 35,208 Income before income taxes 28,221 37,009 35,146 27,964 7,997 Income tax expense 6,877 9,174 8,853 7,016 1,928 Net income $ 21,344 $ 27,835 $ 26,293 $ 20,948 $ 6,069 Income per share – basic $ 0.90 $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.86 $ 0.24 Income per share – diluted $ 0.89 $ 1.17 $ 1.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.24 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.50 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.62 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 3.99 % 4.96 % 4.78 % 3.87 % 1.21 % Return on average equity - QTD 20.49 % 27.11 % 26.30 % 22.39 % 6.24 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.80 % 2.73 % 2.63 % 2.62 % 2.68 % Return on average assets - YTD 3.99 % 3.77 % 3.35 % 2.59 % 1.21 % Return on average equity - YTD 20.49 % 20.18 % 18.02 % 14.03 % 6.24 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.80 % 2.67 % 2.64 % 2.65 % 2.68 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.52 % 0.57 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.78 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.48 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.28 % 0.36 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.31 % 1.24 % 0.94 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,657,260 $ 1,775,455 $ 1,766,715 $ 1,759,970 $ 1,562,097 Mortgage related securities 90,457 91,199 96,529 105,727 112,089 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 273,929 217,356 166,160 164,306 206,485 Total interest-earning assets 2,021,646 2,084,010 2,029,404 2,030,003 1,880,671 Noninterest-earning assets 147,781 147,573 160,526 147,342 132,283 Total assets $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 55,552 $ 53,771 $ 50,590 $ 45,289 $ 39,886 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 314,418 304,467 282,349 252,500 218,942 Certificates of deposit 705,712 726,132 741,265 730,573 734,147 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,075,682 1,084,370 1,074,204 1,028,362 992,975 Borrowings 482,665 546,070 531,588 609,863 495,595 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,558,347 1,630,440 1,605,792 1,638,225 1,488,570 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 138,446 128,665 129,911

115,605

92,627

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 50,188 64,001 56,451 47,140 40,609 Total liabilities 1,746,981 1,823,106 1,792,154 1,800,970 1,621,806 Equity 422,446 408,477 397,776 376,375 391,148 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,169,427 $ 2,231,583 $ 2,189,930 $ 2,177,345 $ 2,012,954 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.06 % 4.08 % 4.10 % 4.23 % 4.55 % Mortgage related securities 2.20 % 2.30 % 2.42 % 2.55 % 2.52 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.30 % 1.59 % 1.75 % 1.71 % 2.07 % Total interest-earning assets 3.60 % 3.75 % 3.83 % 3.93 % 4.16 % Demand accounts 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 0.32 % 0.53 % 0.67 % 0.74 % 0.78 % Certificates of deposit 0.72 % 1.20 % 1.62 % 1.91 % 2.13 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.57 % 0.96 % 1.29 % 1.54 % 1.75 % Borrowings 2.10 % 1.97 % 1.98 % 1.76 % 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.05 % 1.30 % 1.52 % 1.62 % 1.87 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,247 $ 14,546 $ 13,461 $ 13,701 $ 12,908 Provision for loan losses (1,100 ) - 1,000 4,325 750 Total noninterest income 1,243 1,655 3,104 2,936 1,028 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,975 5,159 5,000 4,906 5,168 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,025 934 874 866 1,014 Advertising 209 244 252 297 248 Data processing 511 511 490 678 605 Communications 119 110 113 91 97 Professional fees 194 5 266 226 198 Real estate owned (12 ) (63 ) 11 33 11 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 440 577 818 532 580 Total noninterest expense 7,461 7,477 7,824 7,629 7,921 Income before income taxes 9,129 8,724 7,741 4,683 5,265 Income tax expense 1,786 1,926 1,565 574 1,154 Net income $ 7,343 $ 6,798 $ 6,176 $ 4,109 $ 4,111 Efficiency ratio - QTD 48.17 % 46.15 % 47.23 % 45.86 % 56.84 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 48.17 % 48.71 % 49.59 % 50.86 % 56.84 %

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (350 ) $ (223 ) $ (58 ) $ (511 ) $ (379 ) Provision for loan losses 30 30 25 175 35 Total noninterest income 55,035 68,500 73,143 64,218 30,798 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 29,262 33,347 34,559 32,139 19,387 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,540 1,545 1,595 1,668 1,727 Advertising 615 822 609 567 652 Data processing 454 402 426 413 395 Communications 212 225 226 226 241 Professional fees (524 ) 441 4,465 850 1,620 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 1,335 1,026 1,336 1,208 1,076 Other 2,681 2,110 2,444 3,239 2,552 Total noninterest expense 35,575 39,918 45,660 40,310 27,650 Income before income taxes 19,080 28,329 27,400 23,222 2,734 Income tax expense 5,096 7,252 7,284 6,440 768 Net income $ 13,984 $ 21,077 $ 20,116 $ 16,782 $ 1,966 Efficiency ratio - QTD 65.05 % 58.46 % 62.48 % 63.27 % 90.90 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 65.05 % 65.20 % 67.95 % 72.70 % 90.90 % Loan originations $ 1,115,091 $ 1,282,321 $ 1,296,725 $ 1,142,683 $ 708,840 Purchase 56.1 % 59.2 % 64.1 % 55.5 % 68.3 % Refinance 43.9 % 40.8 % 35.9 % 44.5 % 31.7 % Gross margin on loans sold(1) 4.86 % 5.40 % 5.44 % 5.45 % 4.08 % (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations



