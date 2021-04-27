English Finnish

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange) 27 April 2021 at 09:15 EET

UPM complements its Audit Committee composition

The Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation has today decided to complement its Audit Committee composition by appointing Emma FitzGerald as the fourth member of the committee. The appointment is made following the stepping-down of Ms FitzGerald from her CEO role in Puma Energy Ltd., which allows her availability to Audit Committee work. Ms FitzGerald is also a member of UPM Board’s Remuneration Committee.

The composition of the Audit Committee after Ms FitzGerald’s appointment is as follows:

Kim Wahl, chair to the Audit Committee

Emma FitzGerald, member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Jari Gustafsson, member of the Audit Committee

Marjan Oudeman, member of the Audit Committee.

As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the Audit Committee fulfils its respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.

