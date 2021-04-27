SunHydrogen Completes Production of 100 Demonstration Units

SANTA BARBARA, CA , April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared an update and published a new video from Santa Barbara, CA of its recently manufactured demonstration units.

“We are pleased to announce that Suzhou GH New Energy completed the assembly of all the demonstration units on time,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc.

These demonstration units use multi-junction amorphous silicon solar cells. They are designed to provide a clear proof of concept and demonstrate the potential for scalable growth, and ultimately commercial viability of the company’s patent-protected nanoparticle technology.

In 2019, SunHydrogen demonstrated 1000 hours of continuous hydrogen production utilizing the same cell technology. While the overall efficiency of the cells is low, SunHydrogen continues to gain significant and valuable insight during experimentation that it intends to leverage in the development of its proprietary nanoparticle technology. The nanoparticle technology is now in development with SunHydrogen’s manufacturing partners, Schmid Group in Germany and InRedox of Colorado as well as its longtime development partner, the University of Iowa.

SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle technology is well-positioned to attain three times the solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and represents a potential tipping point for market-changing hydrogen production directly from solar with no external energy input other than the sun.

The video modeling the recently manufactured demonstration units can be viewed here.

