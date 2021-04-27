Emerging Asia-Pacific Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Customer Satisfaction and Churn / Impact of Data Usage and Bundling / Focus on Digital Experience

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Consumer Survey 2020: Mobile Customer Satisfaction in Emerging Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP). In particular, it focuses on mobile customer satisfaction, churn and the drivers of the mobile customer experience. The survey was conducted in association with Dynata.

This report provides:

insight into the main drivers of mobile customer experience and how they vary by country and by operator

analysis of the key factors that influence consumers' intention to churn

Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and customer satisfaction metrics of operators in EMAP

an assessment of why some operators have better NPSs than others

analysis of the role of bundling additional services in customer retention and how new service-based pricing models affect KPIs

insight into the digitalisation of customer services and its impact on KPIs.

Survey data coverage

The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between August and September 2020. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There were a minimum of 1500 respondents per country, and 6000 in the region.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the drivers of mobile customer experience? How do they vary by country and by the operator? What key factors influence consumers' intention to churn? How have consumers' priorities evolved?

What are the Net Promoter Scores (NPSs) and key satisfaction metrics of operators in emerging Asia-Pacific? Which companies lead and why?

What is the role of bundling additional services on customer retention? How do new service-based pricing models affect KPIs?

What is the relationship between customer service and customer satisfaction? How is the channel mix changing? What effect are digital channels (particularly self-care apps) having?

Who Should Read this Report

Operators' strategy executives and marketing managers who are interested in understanding the needs of their consumer customer base, the different drivers of customer experience and the impact of differing approaches to pricing on customer satisfaction.

Market intelligence and research executives in service providers that are responsible for understanding end-user trends and supporting business units in identifying and addressing new opportunities. Vendors and solutions providers that want to identify best practice in operators' digital experience initiatives and develop benchmarks for assessing the impact of these initiatives on operator KPIs.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Drivers of customer satisfaction and churn

The impact of data usage and bundling

Focus on digital experience

Methodology and panel information

About the author

Countries Covered

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

