Xeriant Publishes Videos of Movychem’s “Green” Fire Protection Abilities

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI), a new aerospace technology and advanced materials holding company, announced today that its affiliate, Xeriant Europe, has begun to actively test, market and sell Movychem’s “green” fire protectant under the brand name Retacell.



To showcase Retacell’s remarkable fire protection capabilities, the Company launched a new YouTube channel that features several presentation videos. These informative short videos demonstrate the technology’s unique ability to perform under extreme conditions and interested parties can also view the demonstration videos through the direct links provided below:

Retacell is a breakthrough eco-friendly fire and thermal protection technology that is biodegradable and non-toxic, and can be infused into a variety of plastics, foams, sealants, fillers, adhesives and coatings, as well as textiles and wood-derived products. There are numerous potential applications in the transportation and construction industries. In the aerospace industry, Retacell’s thermal and fire protection properties could have broad implications for the engine, wiring, interior components and structures of flight vehicles, including the insulation of batteries utilized in electric aircraft propulsion systems.

Earlier this month, Xeriant announced a joint venture agreement with Movychem, a 27-year-old chemical and advanced materials company, whereby Xeriant Europe acquired a 50% stake in newly formed Movychem Holdings which holds all intellectual property and patents and has exclusive distribution rights for Movychem products in the United States.

Xeriant continues to experience significant interest from large companies in a variety of industries.

The global flame retardant chemicals market was estimated to be US$7.5 billion in 2020.

The Company invites you to follow Xeriant on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube for additional content concerning the Company and some of the industries in which it operates, including transportation, chemicals, safety, environment, energy, and building materials.

About Movychem

Founded in 1993, Movychem s.r.o. (“Movychem”), the creator of Retacell, is a chemical and advanced materials manufacturing company that develops and distributes specialty products for a variety of industries and applications, primarily in Central Europe. Their product line includes sealants, adhesives, fillers, additives, colorants, paints, hardeners, coatings, fire protection agents and waterproofing treatments. In 2001, Movychem began its research, development and testing of its fire and thermal protection technologies, called Retacell, which led to several global patents. Until 2019, the company was not engaged in the marketing and distribution of Retacell, because its focus was on R&D, testing and certification.

About Xeriant Europe

Xeriant Europe s.r.o., headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, was established for the purpose of identifying leading-edge green technologies with applications in aerospace and related industries, mostly originating from the Czech Republic, and promoting them on the world market, especially in the U.S. The company’s focus is on unique products that are either already being sold or are close to commercialization.

About Xeriant

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is a holding and operating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing revolutionary, eco-friendly technologies with applications in aerospace, including innovative aircraft concepts targeting emerging opportunities within the aviation industry. In 2019, Xeriant acquired a unique, scalable, multi-purpose VTOL aerial platform called Halo, which is protected under a broad utility patent. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport. The Company is an OTC Markets public company trading under the stock symbol, XERI.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com .

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

XERIANT, INC. CORPORATE