Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Name of applicant: PayPoint plc

Name of scheme: a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan



b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan



c. PayPoint plc Long Term Incentive Plan



d. PayPoint Restricted Share Plan

Period of return: From: 27/10/2020 To: 26/04/2021

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 487,377 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 14,071 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 157,903 ordinary shares of 1/3p each 92,813 ordinary shares of 1/3p each

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil Nil Nil

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 16,585 Nil Nil Nil