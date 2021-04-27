Coastal Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:



Net income totaled $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, or $0.49 per diluted common share, an increase of 29.1% from $4.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Basic earnings per share increased 28.2%, and diluted earnings per share increased 27.9%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total assets grew $263.2 million, or 14.9%, to $2.03 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.77 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total loans receivable, including $543.8 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $219.6 million, or 14.2%, to $1.77 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.55 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased $250.4 million, or 17.6%, to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020.

Originated $283.6 million in PPP loans in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

CCBX relationships increased to 21 at March 31, 2021, compared to 15 at December 31, 2020.



EVERETT, Wash., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $4.7 million, or $0.38 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

“We are pleased to announce that we are ending the first quarter of 2021 with total assets of $2.03 billion, an increase of $263.2 million compared to December 31, 2020. Loan and deposit growth was strong, with loans increasing $219.6 million and deposits increasing $250.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Core deposits increased $262.7 million and represent 95.2% of our total deposits. Additionally, it was recently announced that we received the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for a second year in a row, which is a huge honor, especially looking at the challenges we faced this past year.

“As a preferred Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lender, we continued to work with the SBA to provide financial assistance to existing and new small business customers via the third round of PPP loans as provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), which opened for applications on January 19, 2021. Since that time, through March 31, 2021, we have funded $283.6 million, representing 2,368 new and existing customers, in this latest round of PPP loans, consisting of $23.6 million in new PPP applications for first draws and $260.0 million in a second draw for small businesses that previously received PPP funds.

“We have ambitious goals and are implementing a plan that employs our three-prong strategy for success and growth. Our community bank, CCBX division, which provides Banking as a Service (“BaaS”) and CCDB division, our digital banking division, each play an integral role in future success of our Company. Our CCBX division continues to develop and grow, with a total of 21 CCBX relationships as of March 31, 2021, an increase of 14 relationships compared to March 31, 2020. CCBX generates additional fee and interest income for the Company by providing BaaS enabling broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services, including loans. CCDB, our digital banking division, is our newest division and we look forward to introducing our digital bank accounts later this year or early next year in connection with our previously announced collaboration with Google,” stated Eric Sprink, the President and CEO of the Company and the Bank.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $17.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $382,000, or 2.3%, from $16.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and an increase of $6.0 million, or 52.4%, from $11.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase compared to the prior quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is largely related to increased interest income resulting from loan growth. This loan growth included $543.8 million in PPP loans as of March 31, 2021, which contributed $3.2 million in net deferred PPP fees recognized, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $425,000, or 15.3%. There were no PPP loans as of March 31, 2020, so no deferred fee income was recognized in that quarter. A total of $283.6 million in PPP loans were generated in the three months ended March 31, 2021 while $105.6 million in PPP loans were forgiven or repaid during the same period.

As of March 31, 2021, $14.3 million in net deferred fees on PPP loans remains to be recognized in interest income along with interest on loans. Net deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, as a yield adjustment in interest income. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of PPP deferred fees. PPP loans in round one and two were originated in 2020, and were predominately two year loans. PPP loans in round three are being originated in 2021 and are five year loans. The fees recognized on PPP loans originated in 2021 will be recognized over the longer term until forgiven or paid off.

Our yield on loans receivable was 4.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 4.64% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and 5.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The decrease in yield on loans receivable compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 is largely the result of the lower, 1.0% interest rate that PPP loans earn. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we added $283.6 million in new PPP loans. The decrease in yield on loans receivable compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is attributed to the lower rate that PPP loans earn and the downward repricing of our variable rate loans in the low interest rate environment maintained by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which lowered the Fed funds rate in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-PPP loan growth was $50.1 million, or 4.2%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which includes CCBX loan growth of $37.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average interest rate on new loans was approximately 2.00%, compared to an average interest rate of approximately 4.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in average interest rate compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter is due to the $283.6 million in 1.0% interest rate PPP loans that were added during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, most of our loan focus was on generating PPP loans. Interest and fees on loans was $18.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase in the interest and fees on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, is due to increased loan balances and recognition of $2.8 million in PPP deferred fees on PPP loans that were forgiven and paid off. Interest income from interest earning deposits with other banks decreased $6,000, and $288,000 from December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, to $70,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $76,000 and $358,000 the three months ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, as a result of lower interest rates.

Interest expense was $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a $122,000 decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and a $713,000 decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The interest expense decreased despite an increase in average interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $47.8 million and $228.1 million, over the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively, as a result of lower interest rates. Interest expense on borrowed funds was $383,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $407,000 and $202,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is the result of a decrease in average Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) borrowings due to paydowns on PPP loans; the increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was primarily the result of the PPPLF borrowings obtained to provide liquidity to fund the PPP loans.

Net interest margin decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 3.76%, compared to 3.89% and 4.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. The net interest margin will likely fluctuate over the near term as round one and two PPP loans originated in 2020 are forgiven and round three PPP loans continue to be originated. The decrease in net interest margin from the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 was largely a result of the low interest rate on PPP loans and lower interest rates on all other loans, especially our variable rate loans. Gross PPP loans averaged $475.9 million in for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and have a contractual interest rate of 1.0%, and yield approximately 3.69% after considering the amortization of deferred PPP loan fees, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Cost of funds decreased five basis points in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 to 0.24%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and decreased 46 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Deposits into noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts by new and existing customers contributed to the reduced cost of funds. In addition, the low Fed Funds rate has decreased market rates paid on deposits.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $106.6 million, to $1.64 billion, compared to $1.53 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as a result of loan growth. New loans in the first quarter of 2021 had an average interest rate of approximately 2.00%, compared to approximately 4.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Non-PPP loans grew by $50.1 million, or 4.2%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. PPP loans totaled $543.8 million as of March 31, 2021, which is an increase of $178.0 million compared to December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the average balance of total loans receivable increased by $673.5 million, compared to $966.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, due to the aforementioned PPP loans combined with overall growth in the loan portfolio. Non-PPP loans grew by $232.0 million, or 23.1%, from $1.01 billion, when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total yield on loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 4.51%, compared to 4.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 5.25% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The reduction in yield on loans receivable compared to the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 was a result of the lower 1.00% rate on PPP loans and the downward repricing of our variable rate loans in the low interest rate environment. PPP loans reduced the yield on loans receivable* by 27 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Contractual yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees* approximated 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 3.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 5.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the average balance of PPP loans was $475.9 million. These loans bear a contractual rate of 1.0%, which negatively impacted the average contractual yield on loans. Excluding PPP loans and their related earned fees and interest, the contractual yield on loans receivable was 4.52%*. Also contributing to the reduction in contractual yield is the current low-rate environment, which has resulted in lower rates on our variable rate loans and on new and renewing loans. Although we have rate floors in place for $410.4 million, or 23.0%, in existing loans, the lowered rates may have a corresponding impact on yield on loans receivables and the net interest margin in future periods.

Cost of deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 0.17%, a decrease of five basis points from 0.22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and a 47 basis point decrease from 0.64% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Deposit growth in new and existing noninterest bearing and low interest bearing accounts contributed to the reduced cost of funds in conjunction with rate reductions on deposits. We continue to gain new customer relationships from the PPP loans originated to noncustomers that move their deposit relationships to the Bank. Market conditions for deposits continued to be competitive during the quarter ended March 31, 2021; however, we have been able to keep cost of deposit down by increasing low interest bearing and noninterest bearing deposits and permitting high cost deposits run-off when appropriate, such as when we are able to replace them with lower cost core deposits.

Return on average assets (“ROA”) was 1.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to 1.04% and 0.96% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively. ROA was impacted in the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020 by increased provision for loan losses due to the economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth. Pre-tax, pre-provision ROA* was 1.69% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 1.90% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 1.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

________

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.





During the first quarter of 2021, significant focus was placed on helping the small businesses in our communities through the third round of PPP loans. The current PPP loan program is currently scheduled to end on May 31, 2021. We will continue to accept and process PPP loans for the duration of the program. The PPP loans originated in the first and second rounds during 2020 and from the third round originated in 2021 have had a significant impact on our financial statements. These PPP loans along with any additional PPP loans that fund through the end of the program will continue to impact our results in the future. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021 we continued to receive forgiveness payments from the SBA. Throughout this earnings release, we will address the impact, to the extent possible, of these loans including borrowings received through PPPLF to help fund these loans and to aid in liquidity, in addition to earnings and expenses related to these activities. Any estimated adjusted ratios that exclude the impact of this activity are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this earnings release.

The table below summarizes key information regarding the PPP loans originated in 2020 as of the period indicated:





Round 1 and 2 - Originated in 2020 Original Loan Size As of March 31, 2021 $0.00 -

$50,000.00 $50,0000.01 -

$150,000.00 $150,000.01 -

$350,000.00 $350,000.01 -

$2,000,000.00 > 2,000,000.01 Totals (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Principal outstanding: Existing customer $ 4,506 $ 10,141 $ 10,382 $ 32,375 $ 52,299 $ 109,703 New customer 11,132 15,352 22,820 40,151 61,052 150,507 Total principal outstanding 15,638 25,493 33,202 72,526 113,351 260,210 Deferred fees outstanding (450 ) (636 ) (791 ) (978 ) (515 ) (3,370 ) Deferred costs outstanding 247 85 60 44 14 450 Net deferred fees $ (203 ) $ (551 ) $ (731 ) $ (934 ) $ (501 ) $ (2,920 ) Total principal, net of deferred fees $ 15,435 $ 24,942 $ 32,471 $ 71,592 $ 112,850 $ 257,290 Number of loans: Existing customer 214 112 47 42 13 428 New customer 615 177 106 55 19 972 Total loan count 829 289 153 97 32 1,400 Percent of total 59.3 % 20.6 % 10.9 % 6.9 % 2.3 % 100.0 % Forgiveness/Payoffs/Paydowns in Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, net Dollars $ 12,083 $ 27,446 $ 18,215 $ 47,886 $ - $ 105,630 Deferred fee recognized 155 817 689 1,040 113 2,814





The table below summarizes key information regarding the PPP loans originated in 2021 as of the period indicated:





Round 3 - Originated in 2021 Original Loan Size As of March 31, 2021 $0.00 -

$50,000.00 $50,0000.01 -

$150,000.00 $150,000.01 -

$350,000.00 $350,000.01 -

$2,000,000.00 > 2,000,000.01 Totals (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Principal outstanding: Existing customer $ 14,872 $ 36,882 $ 43,811 $ 111,178 $ 2,956 $ 209,699 New customer 11,006 14,263 20,111 28,538 - 73,918 Total principal outstanding 25,878 51,145 63,922 139,716 2,956 283,617 Deferred fees outstanding (3,143 ) (2,479 ) (3,099 ) (4,056 ) (29 ) (12,806 ) Deferred costs outstanding 800 362 173 110 1 1,446 Net deferred fees $ (2,343 ) $ (2,117 ) $ (2,926 ) $ (3,946 ) $ (28 ) $ (11,360 ) Number of loans: Existing customer 707 399 190 141 1 1,438 New customer 633 163 89 45 - 930 Total loan count 1,340 562 279 186 1 2,368 Percent of total 56.6 % 23.7 % 11.8 % 7.9 % 0.0 % 100.0 % First or Second Draw First Draw $ 7,456 $ 5,930 $ 1,983 $ 5,264 $ 2,956 $ 23,589 Second Draw 18,422 45,215 61,939 134,452 - 260,028





The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated. The table also includes ratios that were adjusted by removing the impact of the PPP loans as described above. The adjusted ratios are non-GAAP measures. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, see the end of this earnings release.





Three Months Ended (unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Return on average assets (1) 1.28 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Return on average equity (1) 16.84 % 13.36 % 12.14 % 11.37 % 8.66 % Pre-tax, pre-provision return

on average assets (1)(2) 1.69 % 1.90 % 1.72 % 1.72 % 1.77 % Yield on earnings assets (1) 3.99 % 4.16 % 3.93 % 4.16 % 4.79 % Yield on loans receivable (1) 4.51 % 4.64 % 4.33 % 4.57 % 5.25 % Yield on loans receivable,

excluding PPP loans (1)(2) 4.78 % 5.00 % 4.78 % 4.94 % n/a Contractual yield on loans

receivable, excluding earned

fees (1)(2) 3.53 % 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.91 % 5.08 % Contractual yield on loans

receivable, excluding earned

fees and interest on PPP loans,

as adjusted (1)(2) 4.52 % 4.65 % 4.69 % 4.84 % n/a Cost of funds (1) 0.24 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.70 % Cost of deposits (1) 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.35 % 0.64 % Net interest margin (1) 3.76 % 3.89 % 3.62 % 3.78 % 4.15 % Noninterest expense to average

assets (1) 2.62 % 2.35 % 2.26 % 2.34 % 3.18 % Efficiency ratio 60.85 % 55.26 % 56.73 % 57.66 % 64.26 % Loans receivable to deposits 105.68 % 108.85 % 110.98 % 110.77 % 100.01 % (1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented. (2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.





Noninterest income was $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $935,000 from $2.0 million at the fourth quarter of 2020, and an increase of $313,000 from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was due to a $213,000 increase in BaaS fees, a $174,000 increase in loan referral fees that are earned when we originate a variable rate loan and arrange for the borrower to enter into an interest rate swap agreement with a third party to fix the interest rate for an extended period, and an increase of $410,000 in other income. The increase in other income was primarily due to the revaluation and write-down of an equity interest of $400,000 recorded in other income in December 2020, which had reduced other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The $313,000 increase over the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to a $369,000 increase in BaaS fees, $140,000 increase in deposit service charges and fees, $130,000 increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $100,000 increase in mortgage broker fees, partially offset by $456,000 decrease in loan referral fees.

Our CCBX division continues to grow, and consists of 21 relationships, at varying stages, as of March 31, 2021, compared to 15 CCBX relationships at December 31, 2020 and seven CCBX relationships as of March 31, 2020, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, we had ten active CCBX relationships, five relationships in onboarding/implementation, six signed letters of intent and a solid pipeline of potential new CCBX relationships. The following table illustrates the activity and growth in CCBX for the periods presented:





As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Active 10 6 2 Friends and family - 2 - Implementation / onboarding 5 3 3 Signed letters of intent 6 4 2 Total CCBX relationships 21 15 7





Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $12.4 million compared to $10.5 million for the preceding quarter and compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2020. Increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was due to a $1.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits which is related to the hiring in our CCBX and CCDB divisions and additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives and includes bonus expense which was $1.2 million higher compared to $687,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, due to incentives paid to employees that have been involved in the production and support of PPP loans during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase in salary expense was offset by an increase in deferred loan costs of $992,000, primarily from originating PPP loans, which is recorded as a salary offset, thereby reducing salary expense, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Other expenses increased $203,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter largely due to an $82,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses, which is expected to increase as we invest more in automated processing and as we grow product lines and our CCBX and CCDB divisions, and $41,000 increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. In addition, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter, legal and professional fees increased $176,000 due to CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting related to our growth.

The increased noninterest expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to the first quarter in 2020 were largely due to a $2.0 million increase in salary expenses related to hiring staff for our CCBX and CCDB divisions, additional staff for our ongoing banking growth initiatives and bonus incentive expense which was $1.4 million higher than the three months ended March 31, 2020, due to incentives paid to employees involved in the production and support of PPP loans originated in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in salary expense was reduced as a result of an increase in deferred loan costs recorded as salary offsets, primarily from originating PPP loans, which was $1.2 million higher compared to $438,000, thereby lowering salary expense, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Other expenses increased $441,000 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, largely due to a $213,000 increase in software license, maintenance and subscription expenses and $115,000 increase in the provision for unfunded commitments. In addition, in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020, legal and professional fees increased $437,000 and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) assessments increased $125,000. The increase in legal and professional expenses is associated with CCBX division expenses and higher costs associated with legal and accounting work related to financial reporting. The increase in FDIC assessments is primarily the result of a credit issued to the Bank for assessments in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which reduced the expenses in 2020, combined with an increase in deposits compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The provision for income taxes was $1.6 million at March 31, 2021, a $340,000 increase compared to $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a $858,000 increase compared to $714,000 for the first quarter of 2020, both as a result of increased taxable income. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21% as a basis for calculating provision for income taxes.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $263.2 million, or 14.9%, to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $1.77 billion at December 31, 2020. The primary cause of the increase was $219.6 million in increased loans receivable, which includes $283.6 in new PPP loans, offset by $105.6 million in forgiveness, payoffs or principal paydowns on PPP loans originated in 2020, together with overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a $43.3 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks. Total assets increased $845.3 million, or 71.4% at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.18 billion at March 31, 2020. This increase was largely the result of a $761.5 million increase in loans receivable, which includes $543.8 million in PPP loans as of March 31, 2021, combined with a $72.4 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks.

Total loans receivable increased $219.6 million to $1.77 billion at March 31, 2021, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $761.5 million from $1.01 billion at March 31, 2020. The growth in loans receivable over the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was due to a net increase of $178.0 million in PPP loans, which includes $283.6 million in new PPP loans originated during 2021 in the third round of the program net of $105.6 million in forgiveness/payoffs or principal paydowns on PPP loans from the first two rounds of the program. Also contributing to the increase in loans receivable was non-PPP loan growth of $50.1 million, consisting of CCBX loan growth of $37.4 million, and core banking loan growth, which excludes PPP loans and CCBX loans, of $12.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Total loans receivable is net of $18.3 million in net deferred origination fees, $14.3 million of which is attributed to PPP loans and $11.4 million is attributed it loans originated in the three months ended March 31, 2021. Deferred fees on PPP loans are earned over the life of the loan, with a maximum maturity of five years for loans originated in 2020 and all PPP loans originated in 2021 have five year maturities. The increase in loans receivable over the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was due to a $543.8 million increase in PPP loans, and $233.9 million increase in non-PPP loans consisting of $150.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, $79.8 million in other commercial and industrial loans and $18.6 million in residential real estate loans.

The second round of the PPP loans closed on August 8, 2020, and since that time we have been accepting applications from customers for loan forgiveness on PPP loans originated in 2020. As of March 31, 2021, we have received $105.6 million in forgiveness payments or principal paydowns. We expect that the pace of forgiveness will continue throughout 2021 until the loans are forgiven or paid off through maturity. Forgiveness of principal, early paydowns and payoffs on PPP loans will increase interest income earned in those periods from the recognition of deferred PPP loan fees. Customers with two-year loans are also able to request that their PPP loan be extended to a five year maturity, which we anticipate to be an option for customers not eligible for forgiveness.

The third round of PPP loans opened to applicants on January 19, 2021. Once again, we will continue to accept and process applications for both existing and new customers, for the duration of the program which runs through May 30, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, we have originated loans for $283.6 million, representing 2,368 new and existing customers, in the third round of the PPP program.

The following table summarizes the loan portfolio at the periods indicated.





As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: PPP loans $ 543,827 30.5 % $ 365,842 23.5 % $ - 0.0 % All other commercial &

industrial loans 202,447 11.2 173,358 11.1 122,667 12.2 Real estate loans: Construction, land and

land development loans 104,596 5.9 94,423 6.1 119,668 11.9 Residential real estate loans 136,417 7.7 143,869 9.2 117,821 11.7 Commercial real estate loans 793,633 44.5 774,925 49.8 643,488 63.9 Consumer and other loans 4,114 0.2 3,916 0.3 3,695 0.3 Gross loans receivable 1,785,034 100.0 % 1,556,333 100.0 % 1,007,339 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees -

PPP loans (14,279 ) (5,803 ) - Net deferred origination fees -

Other loans (4,032 ) (3,392 ) (2,159 ) Loans receivable $ 1,766,723 $ 1,547,138 $ 1,005,180





Please see Appendix A for additional loan portfolio detail regarding industry concentrations.

Total deposits increased $250.4 million, or 17.6%, to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2021 from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase is largely due to a $262.7 million increase in core deposits, which is the result of expanding and growing banking relationships with new customers, including deposit relationships from PPP loans made to noncustomers, who moved their banking relationship to the Bank. Additionally, deposits in our CCBX division increased $70.4 million, from $68.7 million at December 31, 2020, to $139.1 million at March 31, 2021. The deposits from our CCBX division are included in noninterest bearing, NOW and money market and brokered deposit totals. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits increased $176.4 million, or 29.8%, to $768.7 million from $592.3 million at December 31, 2020. Included in the increase in noninterest bearing deposits is an increase in CCBX division deposits of $79.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In the first quarter of 2021 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, NOW and money market accounts increased $69.9 million, and savings accounts increased $16.3 million, or 21.0%. BaaS-brokered deposits decreased $7.9 million, or 23.5%, and time deposits decreased $4.4 million, or 7.3%. Total deposits increased $666.7 million, or 66.3%, to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2021 compared to $1.01 billion at March 31, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $423.2 million, or 122.5%, to $768.7 million at March 31, 2021 from $345.5 million at March 31, 2020. NOW and money market accounts increased $236.2 million, or 48.0%, to $728.2 million at March 31, 2021, and savings accounts increased $39.1 million, or 71.2% and BaaS-brokered deposits increased $1.7 million, or 7.1% while time deposits decreased $33.5 million, or 37.7%. Efforts to retain and grow core deposits are evidenced by the high ratios in these categories when compared to total deposits.

The following table summarizes the deposit portfolio at the periods indicated.





As of March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 768,690 46.0 % $ 592,261 41.7 % $ 345,503 34.4 % NOW and money market 728,243 43.6 658,323 46.3 492,054 49.0 Savings 93,917 5.6 77,611 5.4 54,851 5.4 Total core deposits 1,590,850 95.2 1,328,195 93.4 892,408 88.8 BaaS-brokered deposits 25,597 1.5 33,482 2.4 23,904 2.4 Time deposits less than $250,000 38,986 2.3 41,145 2.9 58,366 5.8 Time deposits $250,000 and over 16,282 1.0 18,485 1.3 30,384 3.0 Total deposits $ 1,671,715 100.0 % $ 1,421,307 100.0 % $ 1,005,062 100.0 %





To support and promote the effectiveness of the SBA PPP loan program, the Federal Reserve is supplying liquidity to participating financial institutions through non-recourse term financing secured by PPP loans to small businesses. The PPPLF extends low cost borrowings at a 0.35% interest rate, to eligible financial institutions that originate PPP loans, taking the loans as collateral at face value. Borrowings are required to be paid down as the pledged PPP loans are paid down. As of March 31, 2021, there was $158.5 million in outstanding PPPLF advances and pledged PPP loans, compared to $153.7 million at December 31, 2020. The PPPLF program is currently available for new borrowings until June 30, 2021.

The Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) allows us to borrow against our line of credit, which is collateralized by certain loans. As of March 31, 2021, we borrowed a total of $25.0 million in FHLB term advances. This includes a $10.0 million advance with a remaining term of 2.0 years and $15.0 million advance with a remaining term of 4.0 years. These advances provide an alternative and stable source of funding for loan demand. Although there are no immediate plans to borrow additional funds, additional FHLB borrowing capacity of $76.0 million was available under this arrangement as of March 31, 2021.

Total shareholders’ equity increased $6.5 million since December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily due to $6.0 million in net earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Capital Ratios

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized at March 31, 2021, as summarized in the following table.





Capital Ratios: Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Financial

Institution

Basel III

Regulatory

Guidelines (unaudited) Tier 1 leverage capital 8.84 % 8.62 % 5.00 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans (1) 10.72 % 10.45 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.45 % 10.89 % 6.50 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.45 % 11.15 % 8.00 % Total risk-based capital 12.70 % 13.15 % 10.00 % (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure is set forth at the end of this earnings release.





Asset Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $19.6 million and 1.11% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021 compared to $19.3 million and 1.25% at December 31, 2020 and $12.9 million and 1.29% at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, there was $543.8 million in PPP loans, which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses to loans receivable* would be 1.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Provision for loan losses totaled $357,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $9,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $384,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $123,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 included a net charge-off of $9,000 for a non-performing commercial and industrial loan.

The Company’s increased provision for loan losses during the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, is related to an increase in qualitative factors related to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and loan growth. The qualitative and economic factors used in management’s analysis of the provision for loan losses indicated an increased provision was not required for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The expected loan losses have not materialized as originally anticipated in 2020, as evidenced by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The economic environment is continuously changing and has shown signs of improvement, with United States implementing $1.9 trillion in stimulus package, ongoing vaccination of its population and increased re-opening of business activities. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and will continue to account for the allowance for credit losses under the incurred loss model.

________

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

At March 31, 2021, our nonperforming assets were $661,000, or 0.03% of total assets, compared to $712,000, or 0.04%, of total assets at December 31, 2020, and $763,000, or 0.06%, of total assets at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets decreased $51,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with a partial charge-off of one loan ($9,000), the addition of one loan ($133,000) and principal paydowns and pay-offs on other loans.

Management is continuing to actively monitor the loan portfolio to identify borrowers experiencing difficulties with repayment and are proactively working with them to reduce potential losses through the prudent use of PPP loans, deferrals, and modifications in accordance with regulatory guidelines. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at March 31, 2021. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 0.04% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.05% at December 31, 2020, and 0.08% at March 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we have not seen a significant change in our credit quality metrics, as demonstrated by the low level of charge-offs and nonperforming loans. The long-term economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, political gridlock, and trade issues is unknown; however, the Company remains diligent in its efforts to communicate and proactively work with borrowers to help mitigate potential credit deterioration.

Pursuant to federal guidance, the Company deferred and/or modified payments on loans to assist customers financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown. A total of $241.6 million in loans were deferred and/or modified under this guidance since the guidelines were issued. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, three loans, or $13.3 million remained on deferred and/or modified status. The purpose of this program is to provide cash flow relief for small business customers as they navigate through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s deferral program has been successful as evidenced by customers’ ability to migrate from deferral to active status and resume making payments as planned.

The table below illustrates the status of all loans that were deferred and/or modified under this guidance since the guidelines were issued:





COVID-19 Deferrals As of March 31, 2021 Amount Number of loans (Dollars in thousands; unaudited) Successfully resumed payments $ 211,351 217 Closed - paid off 13,247 27 Pending first payment 3,660 2 Currently deferred 13,296 3 Total $ 241,554 249





The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.





As of March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 488 $ 537 $ 699 Real estate: Residential real estate 173 175 64 Total nonaccrual loans 661 712 763 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - Total nonperforming loans 661 712 763 Other real estate owned - - - Repossessed assets - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 661 $ 712 $ 763 Troubled debt restructurings, accruing - - - Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.06 %





About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $2.0 billion community bank that the Bank operates provides service through 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to broker dealers and digital financial service providers through its CCBX Division. In 2021, the Bank expects to introduce CCDB, its digital bank division in collaboration with Google. To learn more about Coastal visit www.coastalbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the most recent quarter, and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 16,842 $ 18,965 $ 14,124 Interest earning deposits with other banks 187,472 144,152 115,112 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 20,378 20,399 15,469 Investment securities, held to maturity, at amortized cost 2,515 2,848 4,290 Other investments 6,829 6,059 5,723 Loans receivable 1,766,723 1,547,138 1,005,180 Allowance for loan losses (19,610 ) (19,262 ) (12,925 ) Total loans receivable, net 1,747,113 1,527,876 992,255 Premises and equipment, net 17,194 17,108 14,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,900 7,120 8,228 Accrued interest receivable 8,597 8,616 3,014 Bank-owned life insurance, net 7,133 7,082 6,931 Deferred tax asset, net 3,802 3,799 2,735 Other assets 4,584 2,098 1,995 Total assets $ 2,029,359 $ 1,766,122 $ 1,184,071 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 1,671,715 $ 1,421,307 $ 1,005,062 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,999 24,999 24,999 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 158,519 153,716 - Subordinated debt, net 9,996 9,993 9,982 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,585 3,584 3,583 Deferred compensation 833 863 947 Accrued interest payable 538 531 310 Operating lease liabilities 7,105 7,323 8,419 Other liabilities 5,330 3,589 3,603 Total liabilities 1,882,620 1,625,905 1,056,905 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 88,329 87,815 87,166 Retained earnings 58,386 52,368 39,946 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 24 34 54 Total shareholders’ equity 146,739 140,217 127,166 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,029,359 $ 1,766,122 $ 1,184,071





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 18,230 $ 17,885 $ 12,627 Interest on interest earning deposits with other banks 70 76 358 Interest on investment securities 28 31 119 Dividends on other investments 30 106 16 Total interest and dividend income 18,358 18,098 13,120 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 660 758 1,554 Interest on borrowed funds 383 407 202 Total interest expense 1,043 1,165 1,756 Net interest income 17,315 16,933 11,364 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 357 2,600 1,578 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,958 14,333 9,786 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges and fees 863 867 723 BaaS fees 948 735 579 Loan referral fees 597 423 1,053 Mortgage broker fees 262 216 162 Sublease and lease income 32 31 30 Gain on sales of loans, net 130 35 - Other income (loss) 152 (258 ) 124 Total noninterest income 2,984 2,049 2,671 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,686 6,433 5,683 Occupancy 1,058 1,026 927 Data processing 697 599 551 Director and staff expenses 220 187 270 Excise taxes 359 301 203 Marketing 82 37 112 Legal and professional fees 760 584 323 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments 195 230 70 Business development 99 99 125 Other expense 1,196 993 755 Total noninterest expense 12,352 10,489 9,019 Income before provision for income taxes 7,590 5,893 3,438 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,572 1,232 714 NET INCOME $ 6,018 $ 4,661 $ 2,724 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 11,980,092 11,936,289 11,909,248 Diluted 12,392,000 12,280,191 12,208,175





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Average Interest & Yield / Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Balance Dividends Cost (4) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits $ 195,308 $ 70 0.15 % $ 166,744 $ 76 0.18 % $ 103,372 $ 358 1.39 % Investment securities (1) 24,185 28 0.47 23,730 31 0.52 27,041 119 1.77 Other investments 6,080 30 2.00 6,124 106 6.89 4,507 16 1.43 Loans receivable (2) 1,640,108 18,230 4.51 1,533,533 17,885 4.64 966,602 12,627 5.25 Total interest earning assets 1,865,681 18,358 3.99 1,730,131 18,098 4.16 1,101,522 13,120 4.79 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (19,391 ) (17,767 ) (11,665 ) Other noninterest earning assets 65,912 62,359 51,596 Total assets $ 1,912,202 $ 1,774,723 $ 1,141,453 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 856,111 $ 660 0.31 % $ 808,351 $ 758 0.37 % $ 628,037 $ 1,554 1.00 % Subordinated debt, net 9,994 145 5.88 9,991 148 5.89 9,980 146 5.88 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,585 21 2.38 3,584 22 2.44 3,583 35 3.93 PPPLF borrowings 170,376 147 0.35 188,222 166 0.35 - - 0.00 FHLB advances and other borrowings 24,999 70 1.14 25,001 71 1.13 7,851 21 1.08 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,065,065 1,043 0.40 1,035,149 1,165 0.45 649,451 1,756 1.09 Noninterest bearing deposits 690,465 588,764 352,930 Other liabilities 11,778 11,968 12,542 Total shareholders' equity 144,894 138,842 126,530 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,912,202 $ 1,774,723 $ 1,141,453 Net interest income $ 17,315 $ 16,933 $ 11,364 Interest rate spread 3.59 % 3.71 % 3.70 % Net interest margin (3) 3.76 % 3.89 % 4.15 % (1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted

for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets. (4) Yields and costs are annualized.





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

QUARTERLY STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 18,358 $ 18,098 $ 16,394 $ 15,426 $ 13,120 Interest expense 1,043 1,165 1,298 1,433 1,756 Net interest income 17,315 16,933 15,096 13,993 11,364 Provision for loan losses 357 2,600 2,200 1,930 1,578 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,958 14,333 12,896 12,063 9,786 Noninterest income 2,984 2,049 1,942 1,520 2,671 Noninterest expense 12,352 10,489 9,666 8,945 9,019 Net income - pre-tax, pre-provision (1) 7,947 8,493 7,372 6,568 5,016 Provision for income tax 1,572 1,232 1,082 967 714 Net income 6,018 4,661 4,090 3,671 2,724 As of and for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,314 $ 163,117 $ 182,170 $ 174,176 $ 129,236 Investment securities 22,893 23,247 23,782 24,318 19,759 Loans receivable 1,766,723 1,547,138 1,509,389 1,447,144 1,005,180 Allowance for loan losses (19,610 ) (19,262 ) (17,046 ) (14,847 ) (12,925 ) Total assets 2,029,359 1,766,122 1,749,619 1,678,956 1,184,071 Interest bearing deposits 903,025 829,046 789,347 742,633 659,559 Noninterest bearing deposits 768,690 592,261 570,664 563,794 345,503 Core deposits (2) 1,590,850 1,328,195 1,270,249 1,212,215 892,408 Total deposits 1,671,715 1,421,307 1,360,011 1,306,427 1,005,062 Total borrowings 197,099 192,292 241,167 228,725 38,564 Total shareholders’ equity 146,739 140,217 135,232 130,977 127,166 Share and Per Share Data (3): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.50 $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.23 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.38 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.22 Dividends per share - - - - - Book value per share (4) $ 12.24 $ 11.73 $ 11.34 $ 10.98 $ 10.66 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 12.24 $ 11.73 $ 11.34 $ 10.98 $ 10.66 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 11,980,092 11,936,289 11,919,850 11,917,394 11,909,248 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 12,392,000 12,280,191 12,181,272 12,190,284 12,208,175 Shares outstanding at end of period 11,988,636 11,954,327 11,930,243 11,926,263 11,929,413 Stock options outstanding at end of period 728,492 749,397 769,607 774,587 774,937 See footnotes on following page As of and for the Three Month Period March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to loans receivable and OREO 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.08 % Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 2966.7 % 2705.3 % 380.7 % 334.8 % 1694.0 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable 1.11 % 1.25 % 1.13 % 1.03 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, as adjusted (1) 1.59 % 1.62 % 1.60 % 1.46 % n/a Gross charge-offs $ 18 $ 386 $ 2 $ 13 $ 124 Gross recoveries $ 9 $ 2 $ 1 $ 5 $ 1 Net charge-offs to average loans (6) 0.00 % 0.10 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % Capital Ratios (7): Tier 1 leverage capital 8.62 % 9.05 % 9.20 % 9.38 % 11.43 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.89 % 11.27 % 12.14 % 12.34 % 12.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.15 % 11.55 % 12.45 % 12.67 % 12.43 % Total risk-based capital 13.15 % 13.61 % 14.61 % 14.88 % 14.65 % (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release. (2) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding BaaS-brokered and all time deposits. (3) Share and per share amounts are based on total common shares outstanding. (4) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of

our common shares at the end of each period. (5) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’

equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our

common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. We

had no goodwill or other intangible assets as of any of the dates indicated. As a result, tangible book value per share is the

same as book value per share as of each of the dates indicated. (6) Annualized calculations. (7) Capital ratios are for the Company, Coastal Financial Corporation.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes on net income and return on average assets.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from net income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income.

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of provision for loan losses and provision for income taxes from return on average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.





As of and for the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income and pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets: Total average assets $ 1,912,202 $ 1,774,723 $ 1,704,874 $ 1,538,546 $ 1,141,453 Total net income 6,018 4,661 4,090 3,671 2,724 Plus: provision for loan

losses 357 2,600 2,200 1,930 1,578 Plus: provision for

income taxes 1,572 1,232 1,082 967 714 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 7,947 $ 8,493 $ 7,372 $ 6,568 $ 5,016 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.04 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Pre-tax, pre-provision

return on average assets: 1.69 % 1.90 % 1.72 % 1.72 % 1.77 %



The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of loan fees on contractual loan yield.

Contractual yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of earned loan fees on the contractual interest rate yield. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.





As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 Contractual yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees : Total average loans receivable $ 1,640,108 $ 1,533,533 $ 1,493,024 $ 1,334,991 $ 966,602 Interest and earned fee income on loans 18,230 17,885 16,244 15,154 12,627 Less: earned fee income on all loans (3,974 ) (3,765 ) (2,692 ) (2,182 ) (429 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 14,256 $ 14,120 $ 13,552 $ 12,972 $ 12,198 Yield on loans receivable 4.51 % 4.64 % 4.33 % 4.57 % 5.25 % Contractual yield on loans

receivable, excluding earned fees: 3.53 % 3.66 % 3.61 % 3.91 % 5.08 % Contractual yield on loans

receivable, excluding earned fees

and interest on PPP loans (1): 4.52 % 4.65 % 4.69 % 4.84 % n/a (1) Non-GAAP measure - see next table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.





The following non-GAAP financial measures are presented to illustrate and identify the impact of PPP loans on loans receivable related measures. By removing these significant items and showing what the results would have been without them, we are providing investors with the information to better compare results with periods that did not have these significant items. These measures include the following:

Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is allowance for loan losses to loans receivable.

Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet and income statement. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Contractual yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is contractual yield on loans.

Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the impact of PPP loans on balance sheet. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Tier 1 leverage capital ratio.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable: Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,766,723 $ 1,547,138 Less: PPP loans (543,827 ) (365,842 ) Less: net deferred fees on PPP loans 14,279 5,803 Adjusted loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,237,175 $ 1,187,099 Allowance for loan losses $ (19,610 ) $ (19,262 ) Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.11 % 1.25 % Adjusted allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.59 % 1.62 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,640,108 $ 1,533,533 Less: average PPP loans (475,941 ) (424,290 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans 10,788 7,385 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,174,955 $ 1,116,628 Interest income on loans $ 18,230 $ 17,885 Less: interest and deferred fee income

recognized on PPP loans (4,378 ) (3,847 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 13,852 $ 14,038 Yield on loans receivable 4.51 % 4.64 % Yield on loans receivable, excluding PPP loans: 4.78 % 5.00 % Contractual yield on loans receivable, excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans: Total average loans receivable $ 1,640,108 $ 1,533,533 Less: average PPP loans (475,941 ) (424,290 ) Plus: average deferred fees on PPP loans $ 10,788 $ 7,385 Adjusted total average loans receivable $ 1,174,955 $ 1,116,628 Interest and earned fee income on loans $ 18,230 $ 17,885 Less: earned fee income on all loans $ (3,974 ) $ (3,762 ) Less: interest income on PPP loans (1,169 ) (1,064 ) Adjusted interest income on loans $ 13,086 $ 13,059 Yield on loans receivable 4.51 % 4.64 % Contractual yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees (1): 4.52 % 4.65 % Contractual yield on loans receivable,

excluding earned fees and interest on PPP loans: 4.52 % 4.65 % (1) Non-GAAP measure - see previous table of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of

March 31, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020 Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans: Company: Tier 1 capital $ 150,055 $ 143,532 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,741,666 $ 1,586,350 Less: Average PPP loans (475,941 ) (424,290 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings 170,376 188,222 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,436,101 $ 1,350,282 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.62 % 9.05 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 10.45 % 10.63 % Bank: Tier 1 capital $ 153,844 $ 147,262 Average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,740,660 $ 1,585,514 Less: Average PPP loans (475,941 ) (424,290 ) Plus: Average PPPLF borrowings 170,376 188,222 Adjusted average assets for the leverage capital ratio $ 1,435,095 $ 1,349,446 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.84 % 9.29 % Adjusted Tier 1 leverage capital ratio, excluding PPP loans 10.72 % 10.91 %





APPENDIX A -

As of March 31, 2021

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Three of our largest categories of our loans are commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $1.10 billion in outstanding loan balances, or 88.7% of total gross loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans of $543.8 million. When combined with $393.5 million in unused commitments the total of these three categories is $1.49 billion, or 90.2% of total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 63.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $23.2 million, the combined total exposure in commercial real estate loans represents $816.9 million, or 49.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of March 31, 2021:





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Apartments $ 119,556 $ 3,316 $ 122,872 7.4 % $ 1,616 74 Hotel/Motel 115,093 228 115,321 7.0 4,427 26 Office 89,949 3,202 93,151 5.6 967 93 Retail 79,874 2,530 82,404 5.0 974 82 Convenience Store 75,215 5,317 80,532 4.9 1,749 43 Mixed use 71,527 2,200 73,727 4.5 786 91 Warehouse 69,920 1,853 71,773 4.3 1,488 47 Mini Storage 40,998 215 41,213 2.5 2,733 15 Manufacturing 36,124 200 36,324 2.2 1,095 33 Groups < 2.0% of total 95,377 4,170 99,547 6.0 1,223 78 Total $ 793,633 $ 23,231 $ 816,864 49.3 % $ 1,364 582



Commercial and industrial loans comprise 16.3% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $239.7 million, the combined total exposure in commercial and industrial loans represents $442.1 million, or 26.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table summarizes our exposure by industry, excluding PPP loans, for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of March 31, 2021:





(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Outstanding Balance Available Loan Commitments Total Exposure % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitment) Average Loan

Balance Number

of Loans Capital Call Lines $ 102,195 $ 174,805 $ 277,000 16.7 % $ 1,503 68 Construction/Contractor

Services 14,255 24,684 38,939 2.4 94 151 Financial Institutions 16,150 - 16,150 1.0 3,230 5 Manufacturing 11,501 4,459 15,960 1.0 186 62 Medical / Dental /

Other Care 8,347 7,188 15,535 0.9 149 56 Retail 8,686 4,010 12,696 0.8 334 26 Family and Social Services 9,237 3,283 12,520 0.8 660 14 Groups < 0.80% of total 32,076 21,222 53,298 3.2 113 283 Total $ 202,447 $ 239,651 $ 442,098 26.7 % $ 304 665



Construction, land and land development loans comprise 8.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, as of March 31, 2021. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $130.6 million, the combined total exposure in construction, land and land development loans represents $235.2 million, or 14.2% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments, excluding PPP loans.

The following table details our exposure for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of March 31, 2021:



