TopLine Gives-Back to Local Twin Cities Communities During Minnesota FoodShare Month

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the month of March employees of TopLine Federal Credit Union exchanged donations of food and cash to benefit the Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services food shelves for the chance to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays. When the program ended, TopLine’s 124 employees and many generous members had donated nearly 2,000 pounds of food and over $672 in cash to help restock the local agencies’ food shelves. It’s estimated that one meal is about 1.2 pounds of food which means we were able to provide over 1,666 meals to our neighbors in need.



“TopLine strives to help neighbors in our local communities and one way we do this is with food assistance, as the need continues to grow. Helping with food insecurity is just a part of it, taking some stress away helps to build a more stable future,” said Tom Smith, TopLine Federal Credit Union President and CEO. “Thank you to our TopLine family of employees and members who lent a hand and contributed to our food drive.”

For more than 30 years, Minnesota FoodShare has coordinated the March Campaign, the largest annual grassroots food and fund drive that provides more than half the food distributed by 300 food shelves statewide. The March Campaign is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to fighting hunger locally.

Each year during the month of March CEAP and Keystone participate in the statewide food and fund drive to restock pantry shelves. For donors’ efforts, a portion of every dollar and pound of food raised is matched by Minnesota FoodShare. For every two dollars donated, the food shelves are able to purchase $25 in groceries. And $50 can provide a box of emergency food to a family of four.

CEAP raised $170,395 and over 117,500 pounds of food which equates to 199,950 meals to be enjoyed by families in Hennepin and Anoka counties. Keystone is also proud to share that they received nearly $181,358 and over 27,623 pounds in food donations to help Ramsey county families in crisis.

CEAP (Community Emergency Assistance Programs), serving Hennepin and Anoka Counties, is a community-based, non-profit agency that partners with other resources to assist people in need. The mission of CEAP is to stabilize individuals and families in financial distress and to maximize their ability to live independently and with dignity. Visit www.CEAP.com to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individual and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $611 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about TopLine Credit Union Foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

