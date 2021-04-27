ScyllaDB Announces SOC 2 Certification for NoSQL Database-as-a-Service

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced that its Scylla Cloud database-as-a-service has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination in an independent third-party audit conducted by one of the Big Four accounting firms.



Scylla Cloud passed the SOC 2 Type II audit with zero exceptions, confirming that it meets or exceeds stringent industry standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy set by the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ).

“We strive not just for high performance, but the highest level of trust with our users,” said ScyllaDB VP of Product Tzach Livyatan. “The results of our SOC 2 Type II audit confirm that Scylla Cloud meets strict compliance standards and proves our commitment to using best security practices.”



The SOC 2 Type II audit measured the effectiveness of Scylla Cloud security policies and procedures over a six-month period from September 2020 to March 2021. Scylla Cloud will undergo recertification on a biannual basis.

For more information on Scylla’s SOC 2 certification, please visit ScyllaDB here .

