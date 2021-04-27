Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.



Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call, using conference ID #13718911. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13718911. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.