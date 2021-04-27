GCC Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the first quarter 2021.



Q1 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 6% and 8%, respectively

U.S cement volumes grew 5.9%, excluding oil well cement. Total cement volumes decreased 7.7%

Consolidated net sales decreased 1.5%, to US$178.8 million

EBITDA increased 9.2% to US$49.5 million, with a 27.7% EBITDA margin; a 270 basis-point increase

Free cash flow increased 59% to US$17.7 million with a 35.8% conversion rate from EBITDA

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.22x as of March 2021

Earnings per share decreased 6.6% year on year, to US$0.0463

GCC received investment grade ratings from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings. Credit rating was raised to BBB- with a stable outlook

Official corporate name was changed from Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua to GCC





KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q1 21 Q1 20 Q1 21 vs. Q1 20 Net sales 178.8 181.4 -1.5 % Operating income before other expenses, net 25.5 20.6 23.7 % EBITDA* 49.5 45.3 9.2 % EBITDA margin 27.7 % 25.0 % Free cash flow** 17.7 11.1 58.9 % Net income 15.3 16.5 -6.9 % Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.0463 0.0495 -6.6 %

*EBITDA: operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said “GCC started 2021 with strong financial performance - increasing EBITDA, free cash flow and EBITDA margin. Our results reflect momentum in the industry and show early signs that we are entering into a new phase of the industry´s cycle with a stronger demand for most of our products. Therefore, we will focus our efforts in producing cement to supply pent-up demand.”

Mr. Escalante continued, “Our backlog and the overall market trends of our business are encouraging in the U.S. and Mexico. Both countries are emerging from tough and uncertain times into brighter months ahead. Our focus continues on maximizing production, improving plant reliability, and optimizing our logistics network to take advantage of the pent-up demand we are experiencing.”

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 5.85 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

