2020 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar and Conference Call

PERTH, Western Australia, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its 2020 Sustainable Development Report, which will be released on Friday April 30, 2021.



Call Details

Australia: Tuesday May 4, 2021

(Perth – 7:00am / Sydney & Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Monday May 3, 2021

(Toronto – 7:00pm / Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Tuesday May 4, 2021

(London – 12:00am)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QOlvUW3pQNS9bDki2yvh4w

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 884 4232 8824

For higher quality, dial a number based on your location:

Australia

+61 8 7150 1149 or +61 3 7018 2005

Singapore

+65 3165 1065

Canada

+1 778 907 2071

USA

+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand

+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference .

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)