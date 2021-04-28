Los Angeles, USA, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analysis: Key Pharma Companies Set to Develop Innovative Therapies and Explore Countless Opportunities
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insight report proffers rich insights into emerging Alcohol Addiction pipeline therapies with an analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Alcohol Addiction domain.
Some of the key highlights of the Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report:
- Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 25+ key players and 25+ key therapies.
- Out of all the emerging therapies, Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals), is expected to emerge as the trendsetter owing to reducing the cravings for alcohol to effectively curb alcohol intake. AD04 involves genetic screening with a companion diagnostic genetic test prior to treatment and uses a novel mode of action.
- Alcohol Addiction pipeline comprises Ondansetron (ADial Pharmaceuticals) in Phase III stage of clinical development, and Ibudilast (MediciNova) and GET-73 (CT Laboratories) in Phase II trial.
- PT 150 (Pop test oncology) is in Phase I study in collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine to assess pharmacokinetic interactions between ethanol (EtOH) and PT150 (900 mg qd) in non-treatment-seeking alcohol-experienced volunteers.
- Mapreg has planned to initiate a phase II trial for its lead candidate MAP4343, for Alcoholism in the USA in December 2021. The synthetic pregnenolone-derivative MAP4343 (3β-methoxy-pregnenolone) binds MAP-2 in vitro and has shown to increase its ability to stimulate tubulin assembly.
The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Alcohol Addiction across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
The Alcohol Addiction pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.
Alcohol Addiction: Overview
Alcohol addiction or alcoholism affects people worldwide. Addiction to alcohol can lead to several changes ranging from psychological, genetic, and behavioral factors. The condition results in changes to the brain and neurochemistry and a person often lose the sense of control.
Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Clinical Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Ondansetron
|ADial Pharmaceuticals
|III
|Serotonin 3 receptor antagonists
|Oral
|Ibudilast
|MediciNova
|II
|Nitric oxide synthase inhibitors; Phosphodiesterase 10A, 11 A inhibitors; Type 3, 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors
|NA
|GET-73
|CT Laboratories
|II
|Metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 antagonists
|Oral
|OPNT002
|Opiant Pharmaceuticals
|II
|Opioid receptor antagonists
|Intranasal
|Mifepristone
|Corcept Therapeutics
|II
|Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists
|Oral
|KT 110
|Kinnov Therapeutics
|II
|Serotonin 2 receptor antagonists
|Oral
|BXCL501
|BioXcel Therapeutics
|I
|Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists
|Oral
|PT 150
|Pop Test Oncology
|I
|Androgen receptor antagonists; Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists
|NA
|Naltrexone controlled-release
|BioCorRx
|Preclinical
|Opioid receptor antagonists
|NA
|Cannabidiol
|Zynerba
Pharmaceuticals
|Pre-clinical
|Serotonin 1 receptor modulators
|NA
|Nezavist
|Lohocla Research
|Preclinical
|GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists
|NA
|TNX-102
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Histamine H1 receptor antagonists; Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists
|NA
|DCR AUD
|Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|Aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference
|NA
Alcohol Addiction Therapeutic Assessment
The Alcohol Addiction Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Small Molecule
- Gene Therapy
- Stem Cell Therapy
By Route of Administration
- Intravenous
- Inhalation
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
- Serotonin 2A receptor antagonists
- Glucocorticoid receptor antagonists; Progesterone receptor antagonists
- GABA receptor agonists; Glutamate antagonists; NMDA receptor antagonists
- Opioid receptor antagonists
By Targets
- Protease
- Multiple Kinase
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Pop Test Oncology, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, MediciNova, CT Laboratories, ADial Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Opiant pharmaceuticals, Astrea Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, BioCorRx, Kinnov Therapeutics, Lohocla Research, Avicanna, Tonix pharmaceutical, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Choronos Therapeutics, Montipharma, Orphomed Inc, Mapreg and others.
Key Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapies: PT 150, Cannabidiol, Ibudilast, GET-73, Ondansetron, BXCL501, OPNT002, AT-121, Mifepristone, Naltrexone controlled-release, KT 110, Nezavist, TNX-102, DCR AUD, MAP4343 and others
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Alcohol Addiction Overview
|4
|Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Alcohol Addiction – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Assessment
|8
|Alcohol Addiction Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
|10
|Mid-Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products (Phase II)
|11
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products
|12
|Inactive Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Products
|13
|Alcohol Addiction Key Companies
|14
|Alcohol Addiction Key Products
|15
|Alcohol Addiction Unmet Needs
|16
|Alcohol Addiction Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Alcohol Addiction Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Alcohol Addiction Pipeline Analyst Views
|20
|Appendix
