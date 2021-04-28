Enlight Research analysis on 2020: All INVL Technology’s companies posted stable growth

English Lithuanian

The investment research firm Enlight Research has published a report on the annual financial results of the listed private equity fund INVL Technology. The analysis notes that despite COVID-19 INVL Technology improved on all metrics in 2020 posting higher sales, profits, and NAV. The share was rewarded accordingly with a gain of 18% in 2020 and 12% so far in 2021.

“We see potential upside to our forecast from the recently announced EUR 673bn EU Recovery & Resilience program, whereof EUR 2.2bn is provided for Lithuania, of which EUR 440m for digitalization of public services,” the annual report states.

The full report by Enlight Research is available at: https://research.enlightresearch.net/ViewReport.action?&resLibId=88358&forwardAction=ViewReport

Enlight Research is an investment research firm that undertakes research commissioned by companies, seeking to provide high-quality analysis that investors can use to form their own investment decisions. The firm makes its reports available to all investors free of charge and encourages investors to read all types of research, commissioned and traditional, when considering an investment. Its senior analysts have at least 20 years’ experience writing research.

The Enlight Research analysis commissioned by INVL Technology does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment