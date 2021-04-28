BioVie to Present at 2021 B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and, pending closing of the announced transaction with NeurMedix, neurological and neuro-degenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced the participation of its President and Chief Executive Officer Cuong Do at the 2021 B. Riley Securities’ Neuroscience Conference. Mr. Do is scheduled to present on Wednesday, April 28 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time and will discuss BioVie’s pending acquisition of NeurMedix’s assets and plans going forward for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



BioVie Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time



A live webcast of BioVie’s presentation will be available [Here] and a replay will be available for a period of one year.

Also, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM, B. Riley will host a KOL Discussion where the role of neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s will be discussed titled: Forgetting the “Past” So that We Can Remember the “Now”: Deep Dive on Next-Gen, Mid-Stage Candidates for Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Alan A. Mazurek, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Dr. Martin J. Sadowski, NYU School of Medicine. This scientific discussion is relevant to the Company’s promising new drug candidate, NE3107, that is designed to reduce neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease.

About BioVie, Inc.

BioVie Inc. (“BioVie”) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing products for the treatment of liver disease and, pending closing of the announced transaction with NeurMedix, neurological and neuro-degenerative disorders and certain cancers. The company’s lead clinical drug candidate to be acquired from NeurMedix, NE3107, has successfully completed 11 pre-clinical, and 6 Phase 1, Phase 1/2, and Phase 2 clinical studies in various inflammatory diseases indicating its broad potential to inhibit inflammatory cascade without evidence of immunosuppression. In addition to Alzheimer’s Disease, BioVie plans to enter clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease and several oncological indications. The Company is focused on diseases with significant unmet medical needs and commercial potential in order to expedite FDA review, minimize capital requirements and optimize shareholder value.

BioVie is also developing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) an Orphan drug candidate for the treatment of ascites due to advanced liver cirrhosis. First-to-market Orphan therapies typically receive 7 years of market exclusivity in the US for the designated use. The initial disease target for BIV201 therapy is ascites, which is a serious complication of advanced liver cirrhosis, and future development opportunities include hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and other life-threatening complications. The Company recently initiated patient screening in its second US Phase 2 clinical trial, and upon completion will commence a pivotal Phase 3 trial shortly thereafter. The trial design is summarized on www.clinicaltrials.gov, trial identifier NCT04112199. The FDA has never approved any drug specifically for treating ascites, and the Company is not aware of any competing drugs in late-stage development for ascites. The active agent in BIV201, terlipressin, is approved for use in about 40 countries for the treatment of related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. For more information, visit http://www.biovieinc.com/.

