Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $3,088,000, a 104.1% increase compared to net income of $1,513,000 for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $1.35 per share, up $0.69 per share, from $0.66 per share for the first quarter of 2020.



As of March 31, 2021, total consolidated assets were at a record high of $1.076 billion compared to $997.6 million on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, total loans and deposits also were at record levels totaling $644.4 million and $924.5 million, respectively.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the strong results posted in the first quarter. Our continued focus on meeting our customers’ needs has resulted in over 700 additional PPP loans being processed for our customers totaling over $40 million. In addition, the commercial loan pipeline is robust with funding expected to start in the second quarter.” Castle continued, “The successful closing of the $30 million subordinated debt offering this month provides capital to support additional growth in the bank.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $7,818,000, or 1.21% of loans at March 31, 2021. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $29,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $7,000 during the first quarter of 2020. Loan delinquencies dropped from 0.72% of gross loans on December 31, 2020 to 0.26% of gross loans on March 31, 2021. Likewise, total non-performing assets dropped from .49% of total assets on December 31, 2020 to 0.17% of total assets on March 31, 2021. No provision for loan loss expense was required during the first quarter of 2021. This contrasts with $1.0 million of provision for loan loss expense during the first quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 were 1.19% and 0.73% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.29% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 7.06% for the first quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021 was 3.35% compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.





SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)



March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,410 $ 99,610 Federal funds sold 249 231 Securities available for sale 238,712 208,380 Loans held for sale 2,198 1,691 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,818 - 2021 ($7,789 - 2020) 636,611 628,081 Premises and equipment, net 13,415 13,698 Accrued interest receivable 4,838 4,749 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 16,118 16,016 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 246 255 Other assets 9,458 11,441 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,075,677 $ 997,574 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 245,168 $ 220,786 Interest bearing 679,374 617,512 Total deposits 924,542 838,298 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 17,059 20,083 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,823 14,561 Other borrowings 26,250 26,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 985,829 904,597 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,292,376 shares in 2021

(2,301,269 shares in 2020) 5,725 5,748 Additional paid-in capital 14,585 15,416 Retained earnings 70,275 67,741 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net (447 ) 4,362 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (290 ) (290 ) Total shareholders’ equity 89,848 92,977 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,075,677 $ 997,574







SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,805 $ 6,927 Securities: Taxable 734 707 Tax-exempt 231 116 Other 31 227 Total interest income 8,801 7,977 Interest expense: Deposits 686 1,257 Other 222 319 Total interest expense 908 1,576 Net interest income 7,893 6,401 Provision for loan losses - 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,893 5,401 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 293 463 Trust fees 549 517 Net gains on loan sales 744 249 Earnings on life insurance assets 101 94 ATM and debit card fee income 410 348 Other 145 150 Total non-interest income 2,242 1,821 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,999 3,258 Occupancy, net 409 397 Equipment 304 313 Printing, postage and supplies 115 103 Telecommunication expenses 100 128 Professional and outside services 337 337 Software maintenance 400 380 ATM expenses 151 131 Amortization of other intangibles 9 9 Other 555 391 Total non-interest expense 6,379 5,447 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,756 1,775 Federal income tax provision 668 262 NET INCOME $ 3,088 $ 1,513 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.35 $ 0.66 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.35 $ 0.66 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.24 $ 0.23





