Gordon Brothers Promotes Evren Ozargun to Head of Credit

Boston, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has promoted Evren Ozargun to the newly established Head of Credit role.

Ozargun and his growing Credit team will work in close partnership with Gordon Brothers’ deal professionals and play an integral role in structuring, underwriting and monitoring all investments involving both debt and equity transactions. Additionally, Ozargun will continue to oversee Corporate Development activities.

Based in Boston, Ozargun has over 20 years of experience in middle-market asset-based and cash flow lending across a range of industries and asset classes. He has provided financing for mergers and acquisitions, corporate carve-outs, growth capital, turnarounds, restructurings and DIP facilities.

“Evren has quickly become a trusted advisor to senior leadership and the investment committee, helping set and execute the strategic agenda for the firm and in the evolving Gordon Brothers Capital initiative,” said Ken Frieze, CEO at Gordon Brothers. “We’re proud of his accomplishments and thank him for his continued contributions to our firm.”

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term transition capital leveraging its expertise as market makers across all asset categories. The firm is uniquely positioned to underwrite structures by putting capital behind its valuations. Each capital solution is crafted on a deal-specific basis with consideration of borrowers’ needs and in support of their goals.

Gordon Brothers lends or invests directly in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets both together and individually to provide broader solutions beyond market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm’s capital initiative focuses on providing liquidity solutions to borrowers, working in close partnership with and behind senior secured lenders to complement their services.

Gordon Brothers’ most recent global capital transactions include secured term loans to Nicole Miller, Mothercare, a high fashion e-commerce platform and one of Germany’s largest hypermarket store chains. The firm partnered with an investment advisor who arranged a senior secured credit facility for an international infant and toddler toy and product manufacturer. Additionally, Gordon Brothers entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with Jose Sanchez Peñate to purchase the machinery and equipment of its four plants in the Canary Islands.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.