FFW Corporation Announces Earnings, Share Repurchase and Special Dividend

WABASH, Ind., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/27/2021 Close: $43.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,575,000 or $1.38 per common share compared to $1,109,000 or $0.98 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3,655,000 compared to $3,639,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $165,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,917,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $774,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,570,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $3,067,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $5,096,000 or $4.46 per common share compared to $3,612,000 or $3.17 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $11,089,000 compared to $10,540,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $495,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $5,713,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2,830,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $10,255,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $8,996,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 12.00% and 13.12%, respectively, compared to 9.85% and 10.36% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.36% and 1.44%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 1.14%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.45% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,187,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.85% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $480,837,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,179,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2021.

The Corporation also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved plans to continue the stock repurchase program for its outstanding stock. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time. Repurchases may begin as early as May 1, 2021.

“With our continued strong financial performance, it is appropriate to reward our shareholders for their support and confidence in the Company,” said President and CEO Roger K. Cromer. “Our excess capital still affords us the flexibility to strategically grow our business.”

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and nine Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 March 31June 30
  2021  2020 
 Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$5,825,761 $6,084,611 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 41,908,419  30,077,626 
Cash and cash equivalents 47,734,180  36,162,237 
   
Securities available for sale 116,138,400  86,147,475 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,296,448 at  
March 31, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020 289,424,448  303,102,891 
Loans held for sale 2,203,417  10,876,733 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500  1,462,500 
Accrued interest receivable 1,971,414  2,281,588 
Premises and equipment, net 9,113,259  9,338,832 
Mortgage servicing rights 991,968  731,190 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,383,989  9,159,293 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 183,103  145,782 
Other assets 1,016,833  1,101,841 
Total assets$ 480,837,409 $ 461,724,260 
   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$53,965,966 $42,014,196 
Interest-bearing 370,437,144  366,527,945 
Total deposits 424,403,110  408,542,141 
   
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,255,104  3,984,019 
Total liabilities 428,658,214  412,526,160 
   
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,142,690 - March 31, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 9,757,704  9,826,124 
Retained earnings 51,899,495  47,660,175 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,220,423  3,634,798 
Treasury stock, at cost: 693,638 shares at March 31, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 (11,716,790) (11,941,360)
Total shareholders' equity 52,179,195  49,198,100 
   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 480,837,409 $ 461,724,260 
       


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
 UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees$3,347,999 $3,783,885 $10,512,304 $11,173,081 
Taxable securities 340,065  357,866  994,577  1,042,224 
Tax exempt securities 419,231  313,098  1,209,159  938,957 
Other 6,281  66,667  23,790  233,454 
Total interest and dividend income 4,113,576  4,521,516  12,739,830  13,387,716 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits 458,636  873,790  1,651,282  2,818,437 
Borrowings -  9,156  -  29,434 
Total interest expense 458,636  882,946  1,651,282  2,847,871 
     
Net interest income 3,654,940  3,638,570  11,088,548  10,539,845 
     
Provision for loan losses 165,000  75,000  495,000  200,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for     
loan losses 3,489,940  3,563,570  10,593,548  10,339,845 
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of securities -  (4,286) 98,467  (4,545)
Net gains on sales of loans 1,006,539  248,353  3,215,381  605,711 
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -  -  9,204  - 
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (16,963) (25,433) (23,498) (20,868)
Commission income 344,053  275,209  915,456  865,022 
Service charges and fees 238,602  30,911  533,440  548,581 
Earnings on life insurance 74,875  73,164  224,695  217,829 
Other 270,216  176,116  739,662  618,655 
Total noninterest income 1,917,322  774,034  5,712,807  2,830,385 
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits 1,534,134  1,679,223  5,009,601  4,839,853 
Occupancy and equipment 350,158  288,123  1,014,617  872,698 
Professional 553,813  130,038  707,007  418,676 
Marketing 105,096  95,689  327,689  295,594 
Deposit insurance premium 33,000  -  99,000  38,939 
Regulatory assessment 9,515  10,141  28,117  28,048 
Correspondent bank charges 17,967  19,455  52,630  59,078 
Data processing 400,609  369,857  1,221,879  1,031,253 
Printing, postage and supplies 62,358  76,661  229,854  214,175 
Expense on life insurance 20,611  14,895  52,309  44,684 
Contribution expense 32,340  15,977  59,615  34,980 
Expense on REO 5,018  9,010  13,057  29,682 
Other 445,260  358,109  1,440,008  1,087,865 
Total noninterest expense 3,569,879  3,067,178  10,255,383  8,995,525 
     
Income before income taxes 1,837,383  1,270,426  6,050,972  4,174,705 
     
Income tax expense 262,145  161,312  954,632  562,524 
     
Net income $ 1,575,238 $ 1,109,114 $ 5,096,340 $ 3,612,181 
             


 
FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
  Three Months Ended March 31Nine Months Ended March 31
   2021  2020  2021  2020 
  UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.38 $0.98 $4.46 $3.17 
Diluted earnings$1.38 $0.98 $4.46 $3.17 
Dividends paid$0.25 $0.23 $0.75 $0.69 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,142,690  1,137,906  1,142,690  1,140,049 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,142,690  1,129,394  1,142,690  1,129,394 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.37% 3.69% 3.35% 3.57%
Return on average assets *** 1.36% 1.05% 1.44% 1.14%
Return on average common equity *** 12.00% 9.85% 13.12% 10.36%
      
  March 31June 30  
   2021  2020   
Nonperforming assets *$3,187,345 $3,550,611   
Repossessed assets$183,103 $145,782   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis   
***Annualized    


