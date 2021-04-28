FFW Corporation Announces Earnings, Share Repurchase and Special Dividend

WABASH, Ind., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC ) (4/27/2021 Close: $43.00), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2021.



For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $1,575,000 or $1.38 per common share compared to $1,109,000 or $0.98 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3,655,000 compared to $3,639,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses was $165,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $75,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $1,917,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $774,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $3,570,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $3,067,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, the Corporation reported net income of $5,096,000 or $4.46 per common share compared to $3,612,000 or $3.17 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $11,089,000 compared to $10,540,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $495,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Total noninterest income was $5,713,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2,830,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $10,255,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and $8,996,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2020.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average common equity of 12.00% and 13.12%, respectively, compared to 9.85% and 10.36% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 represented a return on average assets of 1.36% and 1.44%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 1.14%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.45% at March 31, 2021 compared to 1.29% at June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $3,187,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.85% compared to 10.66% at June 30, 2020. Total assets at March 31, 2021 were $480,837,000 compared to $461,724,000 at June 30, 2020. Shareholders’ equity was $52,179,000 at March 31, 2021 compared to $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 18, 2021.

The Corporation also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved plans to continue the stock repurchase program for its outstanding stock. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time. Repurchases may begin as early as May 1, 2021.

“With our continued strong financial performance, it is appropriate to reward our shareholders for their support and confidence in the Company,” said President and CEO Roger K. Cromer. “Our excess capital still affords us the flexibility to strategically grow our business.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and nine Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.



FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet March 31 June 30 2021 2020 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,825,761 $ 6,084,611 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 41,908,419 30,077,626 Cash and cash equivalents 47,734,180 36,162,237 Securities available for sale 116,138,400 86,147,475 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,296,448 at March 31, 2021 and $4,098,026 at June 30, 2020 289,424,448 303,102,891 Loans held for sale 2,203,417 10,876,733 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 1,971,414 2,281,588 Premises and equipment, net 9,113,259 9,338,832 Mortgage servicing rights 991,968 731,190 Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,383,989 9,159,293 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 183,103 145,782 Other assets 1,016,833 1,101,841 Total assets $ 480,837,409 $ 461,724,260 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 53,965,966 $ 42,014,196 Interest-bearing 370,437,144 366,527,945 Total deposits 424,403,110 408,542,141 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,255,104 3,984,019 Total liabilities 428,658,214 412,526,160 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,142,690 - March 31, 2021 and 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,757,704 9,826,124 Retained earnings 51,899,495 47,660,175 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,220,423 3,634,798 Treasury stock, at cost: 693,638 shares at March 31, 2021 and 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 (11,716,790 ) (11,941,360 ) Total shareholders' equity 52,179,195 49,198,100 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 480,837,409 $ 461,724,260





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,347,999 $ 3,783,885 $ 10,512,304 $ 11,173,081 Taxable securities 340,065 357,866 994,577 1,042,224 Tax exempt securities 419,231 313,098 1,209,159 938,957 Other 6,281 66,667 23,790 233,454 Total interest and dividend income 4,113,576 4,521,516 12,739,830 13,387,716 Interest expense: Deposits 458,636 873,790 1,651,282 2,818,437 Borrowings - 9,156 - 29,434 Total interest expense 458,636 882,946 1,651,282 2,847,871 Net interest income 3,654,940 3,638,570 11,088,548 10,539,845 Provision for loan losses 165,000 75,000 495,000 200,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,489,940 3,563,570 10,593,548 10,339,845 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities - (4,286 ) 98,467 (4,545 ) Net gains on sales of loans 1,006,539 248,353 3,215,381 605,711 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 9,204 - Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (16,963 ) (25,433 ) (23,498 ) (20,868 ) Commission income 344,053 275,209 915,456 865,022 Service charges and fees 238,602 30,911 533,440 548,581 Earnings on life insurance 74,875 73,164 224,695 217,829 Other 270,216 176,116 739,662 618,655 Total noninterest income 1,917,322 774,034 5,712,807 2,830,385 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,534,134 1,679,223 5,009,601 4,839,853 Occupancy and equipment 350,158 288,123 1,014,617 872,698 Professional 553,813 130,038 707,007 418,676 Marketing 105,096 95,689 327,689 295,594 Deposit insurance premium 33,000 - 99,000 38,939 Regulatory assessment 9,515 10,141 28,117 28,048 Correspondent bank charges 17,967 19,455 52,630 59,078 Data processing 400,609 369,857 1,221,879 1,031,253 Printing, postage and supplies 62,358 76,661 229,854 214,175 Expense on life insurance 20,611 14,895 52,309 44,684 Contribution expense 32,340 15,977 59,615 34,980 Expense on REO 5,018 9,010 13,057 29,682 Other 445,260 358,109 1,440,008 1,087,865 Total noninterest expense 3,569,879 3,067,178 10,255,383 8,995,525 Income before income taxes 1,837,383 1,270,426 6,050,972 4,174,705 Income tax expense 262,145 161,312 954,632 562,524 Net income $ 1,575,238 $ 1,109,114 $ 5,096,340 $ 3,612,181





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended March 31 Nine Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.38 $ 0.98 $ 4.46 $ 3.17 Diluted earnings $ 1.38 $ 0.98 $ 4.46 $ 3.17 Dividends paid $ 0.25 $ 0.23 $ 0.75 $ 0.69 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,142,690 1,137,906 1,142,690 1,140,049 Shares outstanding end of period 1,142,690 1,129,394 1,142,690 1,129,394 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.37 % 3.69 % 3.35 % 3.57 % Return on average assets *** 1.36 % 1.05 % 1.44 % 1.14 % Return on average common equity *** 12.00 % 9.85 % 13.12 % 10.36 % March 31 June 30 2021 2020 Nonperforming assets * $ 3,187,345 $ 3,550,611 Repossessed assets $ 183,103 $ 145,782 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized





FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185