UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Managers’ Transactions) 28 April 2021 at 18:00 EEST
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman)
On 30 March 2021, the Annual General Meeting of UPM-Kymmene Corporation resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of 1,405 shares have been purchased to Marjan Oudeman as follows:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oudeman, Marjan
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64_20210428135107_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,405 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,405 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
