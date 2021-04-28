Motorsport Games to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

MIAMI, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 after market close. Motorsport Games will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



Management suggests investors access the call via the IR website, where they will simultaneously be able to access an investor video providing highlights of the Company’s first quarter 2021.

The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0784 from the U.S. or (201) 689-8560 internationally. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events".

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as other racing games including KartKraft, the highly acclaimed PC kart racing simulator. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: https://motorsportgames.com/.

