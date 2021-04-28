Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2021

RUSTON, La., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced record net income of $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This represents an increase of $8.0 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and an increase of $24.8 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, were $1.08, up $0.33 from the linked quarter and up $1.05 from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings for the quarter were a record $32.9 million, an increase of 16.3% on a linked quarter basis, and a 74.7% increase on a prior year quarter basis, while the efficiency ratio improved to 54.5%, a 1,120 basis point improvement from the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“Origin delivered strong first quarter results hitting another historic pre-tax, pre-provision earnings high and an all-time quarterly net income high,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Our employees remain focused on relationship development and our results for the quarter prove that focus. We will continue to provide shareholder value as we execute on our long-term strategic plan and capitalize on the opportunities before us.”
Financial Highlights
- Net income was $25.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, achieving an all-time quarterly high compared to $17.6 million for the linked quarter and $753,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- Net interest income also achieved a historic quarterly high, reflecting $55.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $51.8 million for the linked quarter and $42.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- Provision expense was $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to provision expense of $6.3 million for the linked quarter and $18.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
- Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $6.35 billion, an increase of $594.9 million, or 10.3%, from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.79 billion, or 39.3%, from March 31, 2020.
- Total LHFI were $5.85 billion at March 31, 2021, an increase of $125.0 million, or 2.2%, from December 31, 2020, and an increase of $1.37 billion, or 30.5%, from March 31, 2020.
Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Origin has continued to meet customers' needs while keeping the safety and well-being of its employees and customers as its top priority. While the Company allowed restricted access to its offices and branches during the height of the pandemic, the Company's offices and branches have been fully opened since March 15, 2021. Origin continues to maintain social distancing measures for its employees, including the requirement to wear face masks unless working in an office or other location that permits social distancing. The Company also continues to encourage its employees to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently and to sanitize work areas when necessary to promote the safety and health of its employees and customers. Thermal kiosks for temperature checks are in use at the entrance of each location and customers are encouraged to wear face masks when entering Origin bank facilities. The Company continues to provide pandemic Paid Time Off to employees and a dedicated hotline is available to quickly assist employees with any COVID-19 related questions or issues. Origin will continue to examine and evaluate its COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with public health directives.
Credit Quality
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the U.S. economy leading to elevated unemployment levels and a recession. The Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 have improved from the results achieved during 2020, but there is still uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.
The table below includes key credit quality information:
|At and for the three months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|$
|85,136
|$
|86,670
|$
|56,063
|Classified loans
|95,321
|107,781
|74,684
|Total nonperforming LHFI
|33,358
|26,149
|33,032
|Provision for credit losses
|1,412
|6,333
|18,531
|Net charge-offs
|2,894
|1,757
|1,101
|Credit quality ratios:
|Allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming LHFI
|255.22
|%
|331.45
|%
|169.72
|%
|Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI
|1.46
|1.51
|1.25
|Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (1)
|2.02
|2.10
|1.37
|Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI
|0.57
|0.46
|0.74
|Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)
|0.21
|0.13
|0.11
____________________________
(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
The decrease in provision expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020, was primarily due to improvement in forecasted economic conditions including the passing of additional government stimulus, widespread vaccine availability and reduced levels of new virus cases, at March 31, 2021, as compared to forecasted worsening economic conditions and uncertainty at March 31, 2020. While there are some improvements in economic forecasts, uncertainty remains particularly related to the 2021 year and the deployment and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Company's net charge-offs increased $1.1 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $1.8 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The increase in net charge-offs compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to five commercial and industrial loans, reflecting four loan relationships, that were written down during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, totaling $2.8 million. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average LHFI were 0.21% for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, compared to 0.13% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs as a percentage of average LHFI was 0.22%.
Classified loans declined $12.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020, and represented 1.81% as a percentage of LHFI, excluding PPP loans, and 11.10% as a percentage of total risk-based capital (at the Origin Bancorp, Inc. level) compared to 2.08% and 12.88%, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
The Company continues to closely monitor those industry sectors that could experience a more protracted recovery from the current economic downturn, specifically the sectors of hotels, non-essential retail, restaurants, and assisted living ("selected sectors"). For more information on Origin’s COVID-19 selected sectors, please see the Investor Presentation furnished to the SEC on April 28, 2021, and on Origin's website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link.
The following table presents certain information on the selected sectors at the periods indicated:
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of LHFI, excl.
PPP loans
|Balance
|% of LHFI, excl.
PPP loans
|LHFI, excluding PPP loans, in selected sectors
|$
|510,490
|9.7
|%
|$
|445,671
|9.9
|%
|Nonperforming LHFI in selected sectors
|1,131
|—
|14,792
|0.3
|Loans in COVID-19 related forbearance
|5,293
|0.1
|769,460
|17.2
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $55.2 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.8 million increase in accelerated PPP fee earnings earned through the forgiveness process and a $793,000 decrease in deposit costs. The yield on PPP loans was 4.40% during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to 2.36% during the linked quarter ended December 31, 2020, driven almost exclusively by the accelerated recognition of deferred loan fees associated with the forgiveness of the underlying PPP loans by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Interest-bearing deposit expense was $3.8 million during the current quarter, compared to $4.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a reduction in deposit rates. The average rate on time deposits decreased to 0.95% for the current quarter, down from 1.20% for the linked quarter, contributing $454,000 to the decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits was 0.37% for the current quarter, down from 0.43% for the linked quarter.
The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.22% for the current quarter, a 15 basis point increase from the linked quarter and a 22 basis point decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the fully tax-equivalent NIM was 3.15%, a two basis point decrease from the linked quarter. The impact on the fully tax-equivalent NIM of the recognition of deferred loan fees associated with the forgiveness of the underlying PPP loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, when compared to the fully tax-equivalent NIM for December 31, 2020, was 16 basis points. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.58%, a 11 basis point increase and a 79 basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.51%, a six basis point decrease compared to the linked quarter. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was 0.57%, representing a decrease of seven basis points and 80 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2020, respectively.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $17.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 11.4%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $1.4 million, $1.4 million and $1.0 million in gain on sales of securities, net, limited partnership investment income, and insurance commission and fee income, respectively, which was partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue.
The $1.4 million increase in the gain on sale of securities compared to the linked period was the result of the active management of the investment portfolio and the movement out of positions that were not performing in line with expectations.
The $1.4 million increase in the limited partnership investment income during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to valuation increases as a result of investment performance in two funds.
The $1.0 million increase in insurance commission and fee income is attributed to seasonality, as there is typically higher insurance revenue in the first quarter of each year.
The $2.0 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue is mainly due to a decrease in the mortgage loan pipeline during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, when compared to the linked quarter in addition to an increase in 30 year mortgage rates causing the overall pipeline valuation to drop.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was $39.4 million, an increase of $552,000, compared to the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was largely driven by an increase of $1.5 million in other noninterest expense, which was partially offset by decreases of $428,000 and $203,000 in advertising and marketing expenses, and professional services fee, respectively.
The increase in other noninterest expense was due to prepayment fees of $1.6 million incurred related to the early termination of long-term FHLB advances during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company terminated the advances early due to the relatively high cost of the advances, partially funding the payoff with the sale of lower yielding securities during the quarter.
The decrease in advertising and marketing expense was due to media related campaigns during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, which were not recurring in the current quarter.
The decrease in professional services fee was due to a $254,000 consulting fee paid to a loan sale advisor who assisted in the sale of a performing loan during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Financial Condition
Loans
- Total LHFI increased $125.0 million compared to the linked quarter and $1.37 billion compared to March 31, 2020.
- PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, totaled $584.1 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $37.6 million compared to the linked quarter. Net deferred loan fees and costs on PPP loans were $11.5 million at March 31, 2021.
- Average LHFI increased $193.6 million, compared to the linked quarter, and $1.53 billion compared to March 31, 2020.
Total LHFI at March 31, 2021, were $5.85 billion, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 30.5%, compared to March 31, 2020. The increase in LHFI compared to March 31, 2020, was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage warehouse lines of credit and PPP loans. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit increased by $653.1 million primarily due to increased mortgage activity driven by the continued low interest rate environment, coupled with additional mortgage warehouse clients being onboarded during mid-2020 and funding loans over the last four quarters. Mortgage warehouse loan growth has eased during the current quarter as mortgage interest rates have broadly started to increase from previous levels.
Deposits
- Total deposits increased $594.9 million compared to the linked quarter and increased $1.79 billion compared to March 31, 2020.
- Business depositors drove an increase of $398.5 million and $1.12 billion compared to the linked quarter and March 31, 2020, respectively.
- Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, decreased by $14.2 million over the linked quarter and increased $1.55 billion over the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Total deposits at March 31, 2021, were $6.35 billion, reflecting an increase of 10.3% compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 39.3% compared to March 31, 2020. Money market, brokered and noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $333.8 million, $140.5 million and $129.0 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. Brokered deposits increased in response to changes in funding costs and sources over the current quarter. Historically, from time to time, the Company has used noncore funding sources, including brokered deposits, to support the increase in mortgage warehouse lines of credit and has shifted primarily between brokered deposits and FHLB advances, which may impact the balances in brokered deposits as funding costs and sources change.
Increases of $549.9 million and $508.0 million in money market business and noninterest-bearing business accounts, respectively, drove the increase in total deposits compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to funds from government stimulus, including PPP loan funds.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 29.0%, compared to 28.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 25.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Borrowings
- Average FHLB advances and other borrowings for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increased by $210.3 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and increased by $243.2 million over the quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Average FHLB advances and other borrowings increased 60.5% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and increased 77.3% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. During the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company increased its short-term average FHLB advances to $278.1 million from $64.9 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to shifts in funding costs and sources as the Company supports the ongoing mortgage warehouse loan growth. The Company prepaid $13.1 million in long-term FHLB advances during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and incurred related prepayment fees of $1.6 million.
Stockholders' equity was $656.4 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $9.2 million compared to $647.2 million at December 31, 2020, and an increase of $49.7 million compared to $606.6 million at March 31, 2020. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to net income for the quarter of $25.5 million, which was partially offset by the quarterly dividend declared and other comprehensive loss during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 37,568 shares of its common stock pursuant to its stock buyback program at an average price per share of $33.42, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.3 million. The increase from the March 31, 2020, quarter was primarily caused by retained earnings and other comprehensive income during the intervening period.
About Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston, Texas across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|At and for the three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Income statement and share amounts
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Net interest income
|$
|55,239
|$
|51,819
|$
|50,617
|$
|46,290
|$
|42,810
|Provision for credit losses
|1,412
|6,333
|13,633
|21,403
|18,531
|Noninterest income
|17,131
|15,381
|18,051
|19,076
|12,144
|Noninterest expense
|39,436
|38,884
|38,734
|38,220
|36,097
|Income before income tax expense
|31,522
|21,983
|16,301
|5,743
|326
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|6,009
|4,431
|3,206
|786
|(427
|)
|Net income
|$
|25,513
|$
|17,552
|$
|13,095
|$
|4,957
|$
|753
|Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") earnings (1)
|$
|32,934
|$
|28,316
|$
|29,934
|$
|27,146
|$
|18,857
|Basic earnings per common share
|1.09
|0.75
|0.56
|0.21
|0.03
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.08
|0.75
|0.56
|0.21
|0.03
|Dividends declared per common share
|0.10
|0.10
|0.0925
|0.0925
|0.0925
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|23,393,356
|23,392,684
|23,374,496
|23,347,744
|23,353,601
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|23,590,430
|23,543,917
|23,500,596
|23,466,326
|23,530,212
|Balance sheet data
|Total LHFI
|$
|5,849,760
|$
|5,724,773
|$
|5,612,666
|$
|5,312,194
|$
|4,481,185
|Total assets
|7,563,175
|7,628,268
|7,101,338
|6,643,909
|6,049,638
|Total deposits
|6,346,194
|5,751,315
|5,935,925
|5,372,222
|4,556,246
|Total stockholders' equity
|656,355
|647,150
|627,637
|614,781
|606,631
|Performance metrics and capital ratios
|Yield on LHFI
|4.03
|%
|3.89
|%
|4.02
|%
|4.09
|%
|4.85
|%
|Yield on interest earnings assets
|3.58
|3.47
|3.64
|3.65
|4.37
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.37
|0.43
|0.61
|0.79
|1.28
|Cost of total deposits
|0.26
|0.31
|0.42
|0.54
|0.95
|Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent
|3.22
|3.07
|3.18
|3.09
|3.44
|Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent (2)
|3.15
|3.17
|3.28
|3.15
|N/A
|Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)
|15.73
|10.92
|8.28
|3.23
|0.50
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.40
|0.97
|0.77
|0.31
|0.06
|PTPP return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
|20.30
|17.61
|18.92
|17.67
|12.41
|PTPP return on average assets (annualized) (1)
|1.81
|1.57
|1.77
|1.69
|1.40
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|54.49
|57.86
|56.41
|58.47
|65.69
|Book value per common share
|$
|27.94
|$
|27.53
|$
|26.70
|$
|26.16
|$
|25.84
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|26.66
|26.23
|25.39
|24.84
|24.51
|Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (4)
|10.16
|%
|9.95
|%
|9.93
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.86
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
|10.32
|10.11
|10.09
|10.52
|11.04
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets (4)
|13.92
|13.79
|12.48
|12.91
|13.38
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (4)
|8.67
|8.62
|9.19
|9.10
|10.71
____________________________
(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP return on average stockholders' equity, PTPP return on average assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see page 14.
(2) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
(3) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(4) March 31, 2021, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Interest and dividend income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|56,810
|$
|54,193
|$
|54,150
|$
|50,722
|$
|50,049
|Investment securities-taxable
|3,300
|3,154
|2,704
|2,732
|2,712
|Investment securities-nontaxable
|1,672
|1,708
|1,571
|1,391
|758
|Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions
|345
|367
|375
|619
|1,497
|Total interest and dividend income
|62,127
|59,422
|58,800
|55,464
|55,016
|Interest expense
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,789
|4,582
|5,698
|6,620
|10,250
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|1,269
|1,339
|1,564
|1,641
|1,351
|Subordinated debentures
|1,830
|1,682
|921
|913
|605
|Total interest expense
|6,888
|7,603
|8,183
|9,174
|12,206
|Net interest income
|55,239
|51,819
|50,617
|46,290
|42,810
|Provision for credit losses
|1,412
|6,333
|13,633
|21,403
|18,531
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|53,827
|45,486
|36,984
|24,887
|24,279
|Noninterest income
|Service charges and fees
|3,343
|3,420
|3,268
|2,990
|3,320
|Mortgage banking revenue
|4,577
|6,594
|9,523
|10,717
|2,769
|Insurance commission and fee income
|3,771
|2,732
|3,218
|3,109
|3,687
|Gain on sales of securities, net
|1,668
|225
|301
|—
|54
|(Loss) on sales and disposals of other assets, net
|(38
|)
|(33
|)
|(247
|)
|(908
|)
|(25
|)
|Limited partnership investment income (loss)
|1,772
|368
|130
|9
|(429
|)
|Swap fee income
|348
|233
|110
|1,527
|676
|Other fee income
|771
|604
|576
|607
|466
|Other income
|919
|1,238
|1,172
|1,025
|1,626
|Total noninterest income
|17,131
|15,381
|18,051
|19,076
|12,144
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|22,325
|22,475
|22,597
|24,045
|21,988
|Occupancy and equipment, net
|4,339
|4,271
|4,263
|4,267
|4,221
|Data processing
|2,173
|2,178
|2,065
|2,075
|2,003
|Electronic banking
|961
|942
|954
|890
|900
|Communications
|415
|449
|422
|419
|477
|Advertising and marketing
|680
|1,108
|1,281
|610
|711
|Professional services
|973
|1,176
|785
|843
|1,171
|Regulatory assessments
|1,170
|1,135
|1,310
|766
|615
|Loan related expenses
|1,705
|1,856
|1,809
|1,509
|1,142
|Office and operations
|1,454
|1,472
|1,367
|1,344
|1,441
|Intangible asset amortization
|234
|237
|237
|287
|299
|Franchise tax expense
|619
|665
|511
|514
|496
|Other expenses
|2,388
|920
|1,133
|651
|633
|Total noninterest expense
|39,436
|38,884
|38,734
|38,220
|36,097
|Income before income tax expense
|31,522
|21,983
|16,301
|5,743
|326
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|6,009
|4,431
|3,206
|786
|(427
|)
|Net income
|$
|25,513
|$
|17,552
|$
|13,095
|$
|4,957
|$
|753
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.09
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.03
|Diluted earnings per common share
|1.08
|0.75
|0.56
|0.21
|0.03
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|64,330
|$
|60,544
|$
|61,250
|$
|57,054
|$
|91,104
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|200,571
|316,670
|160,661
|99,282
|469,075
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|264,901
|377,214
|221,911
|156,336
|560,179
|Securities:
|Available for sale
|980,132
|1,004,674
|797,260
|720,616
|601,637
|Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|37,983
|38,128
|38,193
|38,287
|28,383
|Securities carried at fair value through income
|11,077
|11,554
|11,813
|11,977
|12,242
|Total securities
|1,029,192
|1,054,356
|847,266
|770,880
|642,262
|Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
|47,274
|62,586
|38,052
|41,864
|52,267
|Loans held for sale
|144,950
|191,512
|155,525
|121,541
|75,322
|Loans
|5,849,760
|5,724,773
|5,612,666
|5,312,194
|4,481,185
|Less: allowance for loan credit losses
|85,136
|86,670
|81,643
|70,468
|56,063
|Loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses
|5,764,624
|5,638,103
|5,531,023
|5,241,726
|4,425,122
|Premises and equipment, net
|81,064
|81,763
|79,254
|80,025
|80,193
|Mortgage servicing rights
|17,552
|13,660
|14,322
|15,235
|16,122
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|37,757
|37,553
|37,332
|37,102
|36,874
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|30,246
|30,480
|30,717
|30,953
|31,241
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|145,615
|141,041
|145,936
|148,247
|130,056
|Total assets
|$
|7,563,175
|$
|7,628,268
|$
|7,101,338
|$
|6,643,909
|$
|6,049,638
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,736,534
|$
|1,607,564
|$
|1,599,436
|$
|1,584,746
|$
|1,115,811
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,962,082
|3,478,985
|3,640,587
|3,041,859
|2,673,881
|Time deposits
|647,578
|664,766
|695,902
|745,617
|766,554
|Total deposits
|6,346,194
|5,751,315
|5,935,925
|5,372,222
|4,556,246
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|325,751
|984,608
|360,325
|478,260
|716,909
|Subordinated debentures
|157,239
|157,181
|78,596
|78,567
|78,539
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|77,636
|88,014
|98,855
|100,079
|91,313
|Total liabilities
|6,906,820
|6,981,118
|6,473,701
|6,029,128
|5,443,007
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|117,444
|117,532
|117,533
|117,506
|117,380
|Additional paid-in capital
|236,934
|237,341
|236,679
|236,156
|235,709
|Retained earnings
|289,792
|266,628
|251,427
|240,506
|237,720
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|12,185
|25,649
|21,998
|20,613
|15,822
|Total stockholders' equity
|656,355
|647,150
|627,637
|614,781
|606,631
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,563,175
|$
|7,628,268
|$
|7,101,338
|$
|6,643,909
|$
|6,049,638
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
|At and for the three months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|LHFI
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,454,649
|$
|1,387,939
|$
|1,367,916
|$
|1,323,754
|$
|1,302,520
|Construction/land/land development
|548,236
|531,860
|560,857
|570,032
|563,820
|Residential real estate
|904,753
|885,120
|832,055
|769,354
|703,263
|Total real estate loans
|2,907,638
|2,804,919
|2,760,828
|2,663,140
|2,569,603
|Paycheck Protection Program
|584,148
|546,519
|552,329
|549,129
|—
|Commercial and industrial
|1,250,350
|1,271,343
|1,263,279
|1,313,405
|1,455,497
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|1,090,347
|1,084,001
|1,017,501
|769,157
|437,257
|Consumer
|17,277
|17,991
|18,729
|17,363
|18,828
|Total LHFI
|5,849,760
|5,724,773
|5,612,666
|5,312,194
|4,481,185
|Less: allowance for loan credit losses
|85,136
|86,670
|81,643
|70,468
|56,063
|LHFI, net
|$
|5,764,624
|$
|5,638,103
|$
|5,531,023
|$
|5,241,726
|$
|4,425,122
|Nonperforming assets
|Nonperforming LHFI
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,085
|$
|3,704
|$
|4,669
|$
|4,717
|$
|11,306
|Construction/land/land development
|2,431
|2,962
|2,976
|3,726
|3,850
|Residential real estate
|10,692
|6,530
|8,259
|6,713
|4,076
|Commercial and industrial
|19,094
|12,897
|14,255
|14,772
|13,619
|Consumer
|56
|56
|69
|119
|181
|Total nonperforming LHFI
|33,358
|26,149
|30,228
|30,047
|33,032
|Nonperforming loans held for sale
|963
|681
|483
|734
|840
|Total nonperforming loans
|34,321
|26,830
|30,711
|30,781
|33,872
|Repossessed assets
|3,893
|1,927
|718
|4,155
|5,296
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|38,214
|$
|28,757
|$
|31,429
|$
|34,936
|$
|39,168
|Classified assets
|$
|99,214
|$
|109,708
|$
|101,577
|$
|100,299
|$
|79,980
|Past due LHFI (1)
|26,574
|25,763
|29,194
|23,751
|51,018
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|86,670
|$
|81,643
|$
|70,468
|$
|56,063
|$
|37,520
|Impact of adopting ASC 326
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,248
|Provision for loan credit losses
|1,360
|6,784
|12,970
|20,878
|18,396
|Loans charged off
|3,027
|2,089
|2,293
|6,587
|1,425
|Loan recoveries
|133
|332
|498
|114
|324
|Net charge-offs
|2,894
|1,757
|1,795
|6,473
|1,101
|Balance at end of period
|$
|85,136
|$
|86,670
|$
|81,643
|$
|70,468
|$
|56,063
|Credit quality ratios
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.51
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.65
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.57
|0.45
|0.53
|0.57
|0.74
|Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI
|0.57
|0.46
|0.54
|0.57
|0.74
|Past due LHFI to LHFI
|0.45
|0.45
|0.52
|0.45
|1.14
|Allowance for loan credit losses to nonperforming LHFI
|255.22
|331.45
|270.09
|234.53
|169.72
|Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI
|1.46
|1.51
|1.45
|1.33
|1.25
|Allowance for loan credit losses to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans (2)
|2.02
|2.10
|2.00
|1.75
|1.37
|Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)
|0.21
|0.13
|0.13
|0.53
|0.11
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized), excluding PPP loans
|0.23
|0.14
|0.15
|0.58
|0.11
____________________________
(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(2) The allowance for loan credit losses ("ACL") to total LHFI excluding PPP and warehouse loans is calculated by excluding the ACL for warehouse loans from the numerator and excluding the PPP and warehouse loans from the denominator. Mortgage warehouse loans increased significantly during the period, but, due to their low-risk profile, require a disproportionately low allocation of the allowance for loan credit losses.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|Average
Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,421,819
|4.16
|%
|$
|1,362,025
|4.27
|%
|$
|1,274,633
|4.88
|%
|Construction/land/land development
|541,782
|4.09
|533,756
|4.21
|545,076
|5.21
|Residential real estate
|888,208
|4.04
|853,299
|4.23
|695,040
|4.79
|Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")
|565,653
|4.40
|551,325
|2.36
|—
|—
|Commercial and industrial excl. PPP
|1,255,436
|3.95
|1,242,018
|3.83
|1,372,801
|4.74
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|961,808
|3.67
|897,716
|3.81
|210,480
|4.46
|Consumer
|17,649
|5.81
|18,575
|6.03
|19,687
|6.77
|LHFI
|5,652,355
|4.03
|5,458,714
|3.89
|4,117,717
|4.85
|Loans held for sale
|87,177
|2.71
|114,196
|2.73
|33,288
|4.89
|Loans receivable
|5,739,532
|4.01
|5,572,910
|3.87
|4,151,005
|4.85
|Investment securities-taxable
|750,801
|1.78
|662,527
|1.89
|450,576
|2.42
|Investment securities-nontaxable
|295,000
|2.30
|291,702
|2.33
|102,954
|2.96
|Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
|60,326
|1.45
|39,763
|1.99
|40,494
|3.09
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|196,616
|0.27
|236,772
|0.28
|319,953
|1.49
|Total interest-earning assets
|7,042,275
|3.58
|6,803,674
|3.47
|5,064,982
|4.37
|Noninterest-earning assets(1)
|340,220
|360,354
|335,722
|Total assets
|$
|7,382,495
|$
|7,164,028
|$
|5,400,704
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|3,513,281
|0.26
|%
|$
|3,520,543
|0.29
|%
|$
|2,444,953
|1.05
|%
|Time deposits
|656,255
|0.95
|677,651
|1.20
|781,907
|1.98
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,169,536
|0.37
|4,198,194
|0.43
|3,226,860
|1.28
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|557,798
|0.92
|347,494
|1.53
|314,616
|1.73
|Subordinated debentures
|157,221
|4.72
|144,475
|4.63
|51,308
|4.74
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,884,555
|0.57
|4,690,163
|0.64
|3,592,784
|1.37
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,700,523
|1,686,088
|1,097,646
|Other liabilities(1)
|139,554
|148,269
|99,112
|Total liabilities
|6,724,632
|6,524,520
|4,789,542
|Stockholders' Equity
|657,863
|639,508
|611,162
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|7,382,495
|$
|7,164,028
|$
|5,400,704
|Net interest spread
|3.01
|%
|2.83
|%
|3.00
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.18
|3.03
|3.40
|Net interest margin - (tax- equivalent)(2)
|3.22
|3.07
|3.44
|Net interest margin excluding PPP loans - (tax- equivalent)(3)
|3.15
|3.17
|3.44
____________________________
(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $59.0 million, $61.9 million, and $27.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3) Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, fully tax equivalent is calculated by removing average PPP loans from average interest earning assets, and removing the associated interest income (net of 35 basis points assumed cost of funds on average PPP loan balances) from net interest income.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|At and for the three months ended
|March 31,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|September 30,
2020
|June 30,
2020
|March 31,
2020
|Calculation of Tangible Common Equity:
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|Total common stockholders' equity
|$
|656,355
|$
|647,150
|$
|627,637
|$
|614,781
|$
|606,631
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|30,246
|30,480
|30,717
|30,953
|31,241
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|626,109
|$
|616,670
|$
|596,920
|$
|583,828
|$
|575,390
|Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share:
|Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period
|23,488,884
|23,506,312
|23,506,586
|23,501,233
|23,475,948
|Tangible Book Value per Common Share
|$
|26.66
|$
|26.23
|$
|25.39
|$
|24.84
|$
|24.51
|Calculation of PTPP Earnings:
|Net Income
|$
|25,513
|$
|17,552
|$
|13,095
|$
|4,957
|$
|753
|Plus: provision for credit losses
|1,412
|6,333
|13,633
|21,403
|18,531
|Plus: income tax expense
|6,009
|4,431
|3,206
|786
|(427
|)
|PTPP Earnings
|$
|32,934
|$
|28,316
|$
|29,934
|$
|27,146
|$
|18,857
|Calculation of PTPP ROAA and PTPP ROAE:
|PTPP Earnings
|$
|32,934
|$
|28,316
|$
|29,934
|$
|27,146
|$
|18,857
|Divided by number of days in the quarter
|90
|92
|92
|91
|91
|Multiplied by the number of days in the year
|365
|366
|366
|366
|366
|Annualized PTPP Earnings
|$
|133,566
|$
|112,648
|$
|119,085
|$
|109,181
|$
|75,842
|Divided by total average assets
|$
|7,382,495
|$
|7,164,028
|$
|6,746,585
|$
|6,447,526
|$
|5,400,704
|PTPP ROAA (annualized)
|1.81
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.77
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.40
|%
|Divided by total average stockholder's equity
|$
|657,863
|$
|639,508
|$
|629,533
|$
|617,898
|$
|611,162
|PTPP ROAE (annualized)
|20.30
|%
|17.61
|%
|18.92
|%
|17.67
|%
|12.41
|%