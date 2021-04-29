IMCD reports 28% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2021

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (29 April 2021) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first three months 2021 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gross profit growth of 12% to EUR 197.6 million (+17% on a constant currency basis)

Operating EBITA increase of 28% to EUR 90.6 million (+34% on a constant currency basis)

Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 27% to EUR 63.8 million (+32% on a constant currency basis)

Cash earnings per share increased by 18% to EUR 1.11 (first three months of 2020: EUR 0.94)

Further strengthening of the pharma, food, and personal care activities in EMEA by the completion of three acquisitions (Ejder Kimya, Siyeza Fine Chem Propriety Limited, and the pharmaceutical business of Peak International Products B.V.)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "I am pleased to report that IMCD had a strong start of the year. Our team performed excellently despite challenges from Covid, product shortages and disturbances in supply chains. We experienced strong demand in particular in the industrial sector. Acquisitions completed last year performed in accordance with expectations. This resulted in an operating EBITA growth of 28% (+34% on a constant currency base) and in favourable development of other KPI’s as well. Free cash flow grew to EUR 63.6 million (+91%) and cash earnings per share was up 18%. All regions contributed to these results. We continue to execute our strategy diligently by working hard on further digitalising our business, providing sustainable product solutions to our customers, and strengthening our presence in various markets. With this promising start, I am optimistic that the quality of our staff and the strength of our business model enables IMCD to further grow its business this year."

