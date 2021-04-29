The Eclipse Foundation Unveils its New Vision for Managing and Operating Edge Computing Environments via Open Source Software

BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source software foundations, as well as the Edge Native Working Group , today announced the release of a new white paper entitled “EdgeOps: A New Vision For Edge Computing” The paper articulates a new approach for building software solutions for edge computing environments, with an emphasis on open source. EdgeOps is an adaptation of DevOps, with a focus on software, tooling and processes for edge computing environments. It specifically addresses the challenges of edge computing, such as power, security, latency, communication protocols, etc., and takes into account the characteristics of edge computing solutions and associated deployment approaches required in an edge environment. The white paper is available now as a free download .



“Despite the meteoric rise of edge computing, there remains a great deal of confusion on precisely where the ‘edge’ begins and ends. It has also been a struggle for the industry to define best practices for managing traditional IT infrastructure versus remote or edge-based operational technology (OT) assets,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “This white paper is an important step in articulating the challenges and opportunities relative to the new OT ecosystem and in demonstrating the power of open source collaboration for building real solutions that can be leveraged across a broad range of industries.”

Edge computing architectures provide enterprises, manufacturers, cloud providers, telcos, and many other organizations with significant benefits in terms of performance, cost, resiliency, data sovereignty and security. These benefits often come with increased complexity and new challenges for developers. Heterogeneous hardware, multiple forms of network connectivity, mobility requirements, power issues, environmental conditions such as temperature and weather, as well as physical security are all unique to edge environments. The EdgeOps concept means the use of agile teams of specialists to solve each of these challenges.

The Eclipse Foundation has been a key enabler of EdgeOps through a number of projects hosted by the Edge Native Working Group, including three of the most innovative projects within the EdgeOps ecosystem: Eclipse ioFog , Eclipse zenoh , and Eclipse fog05 . The ioFog project is a commercial-grade production-ready open source platform that was recently honored with the 2020 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award by IoT Evolution World. This award recognizes organizations and products that enable advanced IoT deployments by bringing real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

Developers, architects and others interested in learning more can download “EdgeOps - A New Vision for Edge Computing.” The Eclipse Foundation will participate in KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe May 4-7, 2021. Visit us in the Silver Hall to see all the latest Eclipse Foundation developments.

