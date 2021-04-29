NORBIT certified to supply medical devices

Trondheim, 29 April 2021: NORBIT today announces successful completion of ISO 13485 certification of its factory in Selbu, Norway, for manufacturing and assembly of electronic products and modules for the medical device industry.

With focus on world-class highly robotized manufacturing processes, the business unit Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) offers R&D and contract manufacturing services to key selected industrial customers.

“With this certification in place, we are able to manufacture high-quality medical devices. From PIR we are now ready to create new products and solutions together with customers with market specific domain knowledge also in the medical device segment. We already have some interesting medical projects established also including our R&D engineers”, says NORBIT CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

For decades, PIR has supplied electronics into demanding markets such as automotive, security, energy, marine and oceans related industries. The variety and scale of projects gives NORBIT a continued benchmark of the company’s manufacturing capabilities, securing leading-edge processes and routines for the entire group, which in turn also benefits external customers.

“There are clear megatrends driving demand for medical instrumentation and we look forward to utilize our R&D and production competences in this area. Having in-house production in Norway gives us control of and proximity to a critical part of the value chain, allowing us to provide customers in the medical industry with the required level of service and quality, says Weisethaunet.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

