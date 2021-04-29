Aveanna Commences Trading on Nasdaq

ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) today announced that its common stock has begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “AVAH.”



Aveanna’s initial public offering consisted of 38,236,000 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Aveanna has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,735,400 shares of its common stock.

“This is an exciting milestone for our company as we continue our mission of serving patients across the United States,” said Rod Windley, Chairman of Aveanna. “This is a testament to our dedicated care givers and team members who have ensured the delivery of critical and meaningful care when patients need it most. We now look ahead to a bright future, as we find new and better ways to continue providing patients and their families with the highest quality care.”

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Drexel Hamilton and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to this offering was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com or by collect telephone at 1-212-834-4533;

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com or by telephone at (800) 414-3627; or

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by telephone at 1-800-221-1037.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

