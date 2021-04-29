Red Hat Names Carahsoft Marketing Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it has been named Marketing Partner of the Year for the Public Sector by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and an open hybrid cloud.



Carahsoft was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the Public Sector. Specifically, Carahsoft was recognized for its collaboration with Red Hat across more than 170 unique marketing programs and creative initiatives executed to drive results and create measurable impact on the Public Sector and partner business.

“This award is a testament to Red Hat and Carahsoft’s mutual efforts to proactively educate our customers and reseller partners around the increasing momentum behind enterprise open source across the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of the Red Hat Team at Carahsoft. “We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as Marketing Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Red Hat's 2020 North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and Public Sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

“Carahsoft is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Michael Byrd, Vice President, Public Sector Channel Sales, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Carahsoft and helping them provide industry-leading enterprise open source solutions to their customers.”

