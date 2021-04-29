Pax8 Honored With 2021 Stevie® Award Winner in American Business Awards®

DENVER, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year—Business to Business category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®.



“We are honored to be recognized as a 2021 Bronze Stevie Award winner by the American Business Awards,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8. “As the business and technology landscapes evolve, our Corporate Communications continues to elevate the Pax8 brand through strategic and innovative campaigns. Their impressive results are helping us drive toward a phenomenal 2021.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large, and small.

“This award is a reflection of the team’s leadership, strategy, and focus,” said Amanda Lee, Senior Vice President, Global Communications at Pax8. “We are proud to be recognized as an American Business Award winner among such prestigious organizations. We will continue to think differently in our modern storytelling approach and build on our brand equity.”

More than 3,800 nominations—a record number—from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Pax8 was nominated in the Communications or PR Campaign of the Year—Business to Business category for the technology industry.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Maggie Gallagher, President, Stevie Awards. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre- and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com