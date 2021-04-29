Record dates for allotment of warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B have been set to May 5 and May 14, 2021, respectively

Lund, SWEDEN

As Terranet AB (”Terranet” or the ”Company”) communicated on April 22, 2021, the board of  directors decided to issue warrants of series TO4 B and TO5 B (the “Warrants”) to the current  shareholders of Terranet who, on each record date, holds shares in the Company. The Warrants were  issued as part of the financing arrangements in relation to the acquisition of approximately 11% of the  high-tech AR/VR company holoride.  

The record date to receive warrants of series TO4 B has been set to May 5, 2021. Therefore, the last  day of trading in the Company’s share including the right to receive warrants of series TO4 B is May 3,  2021, and the first day of trading in the Company’s share excluding the right to receive warrants of  series TO4 B is May 4, 2021. Shareholders of Terranet will receive one (1) warrant of series TO4 B for  every thirty-seven (37) shares held on the record date. A total of 7,159,817 warrants of series TO4 B  will be issued to shareholders of Terranet. 

The record date to receive warrants of series TO5 B has been set to May 14, 2021. Therefore, the last  day of trading in the Company’s share including the right to receive warrants of series TO5 B is May  11, 2021, and the first day of trading in the Company’s share excluding the right to receive warrants of  series TO5 B is May 12, 2021. Shareholders of Terranet will receive one (1) warrant of series TO5 B for  every forty-three (43) shares held on the record date. A total of 6,160,773 warrants of series TO5 B  will be issued to shareholders of Terranet.  

The full terms for the Warrants will be available at the Company’s website: www.terranet.se. 

Information and terms for the Warrants  
Warrants of series TO4 B  

In total 14,319,634 warrants of series TO4 B will be issued, of which 7,159,817 warrants will be issued  to the lender Formue Nord Fokus A/S and 7,159,817 warrants will be issued to shareholders of the  Company. 

Each warrant of series TO4 B entitles the owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for  a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq First  North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 11, 2022, up until and including the February 24, 2022, however not higher than SEK 3.60 and not less than the quota value  of the Company’s share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercise of  warrants of series TO4 B will run from February 28, 2022, up until and including March 11, 2022. 

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B Terranet will receive approximately SEK 51.6 million,  based on a subscription price of SEK 3.60. 

Terranet intends to apply for admission to trading of the warrants of series TO4 B on Nasdaq First  North Premier Growth Market.

Warrants of series TO5 B  

In total 12,321,546 warrants of series TO5 B will be issued, of which 6,160,773 warrants will be issued  to the lender Formue Nord Fokus A/S and 6,160,773 warrants will be issued to shareholders of the  Company. 

Each warrant of series TO5 B entitles to owner to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company for  a price of 70 percent of the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on Nasdaq First  North Premier Growth Market during the period commencing February 24, 2023, up until and  including March 9, 2023, however not higher than SEK 4.20 and not less than the quota value of the  Company’s share. The subscription period for the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants  of series TO5 B will run from March 13, 2023, up until and including March 24, 2023. 

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B Terranet will receive approximately SEK 51.8 million,  based on a subscription price of SEK 4.20. 

Terranet intends to apply for admission to trading of the warrants of series TO5 B on Nasdaq First  North Premier Growth Market. 

Dilution  

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B the dilution will amount to approximately 5.13%. 

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will amount to approximately 4.23%,  (based on the assumption that all warrants of series TO4 B are exercised for the subscription of new  shares). 

Upon full exercise of the warrants of series TO4 B and warrants of series TO5 B the dilution will  amount to approximately 9.14%. 

Advisers  

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the Warrants. For questions regarding the Warrants, please contact:  

Mangold Fondkommission AB 
Tel: +46 8 5030 1595 
E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se 

For further information, please contact: 

Pär-Olof Johannesson 
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62 
E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se 

About Terranet  

Terranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AD). In-line with Scandinavia’s rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow™ for the ADAS and AD industries at its  headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany.  Terranet AB is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). 

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.


