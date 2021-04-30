The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine Proudly Presents for the Second Time, The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 to Acknowledge and Celebrate the Success of Businesses Around Canada Taking Place Virtually Today, April 30, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm EST, Live Streaming on CanadianSME Social Media

The CanadianSME will be awarding meritorious entrepreneurs and small businesses across Canada in association with RBC, UPS, Ricoh, EDC, Nerds On Site, Mitacs, and Alexio



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 is an outstanding event to appreciate and celebrate the success of businesses in Canada. These awards will be held virtually on April 30 from 5 pm to 7 pm EST. This whole event will also be live-streamed on Facebook and Youtube channels of the CanadianSME. Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. However, The COVID-19 created impediments in the progress of SMEs. Nevertheless, it also left positive effects. The Canadian SMEs became more resilient by adapting innovation, digitalization, and new market strategies. So, these awards are to acknowledge the innovation of Canadian entrepreneurs who are building blocks of the Canadian economy.

These awards provide ample opportunities for business owners. For instance, these awards provide an opportunity to build a network with other entrepreneurs, and to meet business leaders at the national level. Also, it allows entrepreneurs to discuss their business struggles and share their success stories. In this way, the hard work of leading SMEs will be recognized by their fellow businessmen, and their business achievements will be assessed by proficient judges. Thus, this event has learning value where business owners can learn how to overcome challenges in their business. In brief, these awards confirm and demonstrate the diligence that small businesses put into their success. Likewise, the CandianSME National Business Awards enhance the credibility of business among investors and customers. Indeed, the Canadian SME awards consolidate the reputation of the awarded entrepreneur in the business community because they help them to attract more clients and employees through marketing. Therefore, these awards are instrumental for competing in the marketplace as well.

CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 are organized by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. This magazine provides crucial support to Canadian businesses. It is organizing this event to empower Canadian small businesses across the country through recognition. On the whole, the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 are representative of merit, distinction, and brilliance in the business world.

“RBC is proud to be a sponsor of the 2020 Canadian SME National Business Awards,” says Lori Darlington, Vice-President, Small Business & Strategic Partnerships. “In a year where Canadian business owners have persevered through unprecedented challenges, this year’s awards represent an especially meaningful opportunity to recognize the hard work and to celebrate the success of the Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs who make up the backbone of our nation’s economy.”

“Celebrating the success of our Canadian entrepreneurs is one of the most important things that we can do,” says Paul Gaspar, Director for Small Business at UPS Canada. “The CanadianSME Awards allow us to applaud the SME community as they continue to support and mentor each other.”

"CanadianSME is doing great work moving the needle to recognize the contributions small and mid-sized businesses make towards the Canadian economy and Ricoh Canada is proud to support that with our partnership. This has been a challenging year for SMBs and these awards are truly well-deserved.," says Andrew Graham, Vice President of Virtual Sales at Ricoh Canada.

“It’s a great pleasure to be joining the Canadian SME National Business Awards for 2020, to honour and celebrate the many achievements of the entrepreneurs and their businesses – the small and medium businesses are the backbone of Canada’s economy, representing 99% of all businesses, employing more than 10 million Canadians, and accounting for almost 70% of Canada’s private sector jobs. They have all shown great resilience and resourcefulness during the COVID-19 pandemic which only amplifies the great importance of this year’s celebrations. I look forward to seeing you all there and presenting the award for 'EDC Exporter of Year'.”

Mairead Lavery, President & CEO Export Development Canada

“Mitacs is pleased to sponsor the Canadian SME Best Business Innovation award. As we have seen this past year, many companies have had to adapt to changes and our experience has shown that Canada's entrepreneurial disruptors and innovators will have a far-reaching impact as the country prepares for the post-pandemic economy. We are grateful to the Government of Canada, and provinces and a territory for entrusting Mitacs to work with businesses and provide solutions from academic institutions.”

John Hepburn, CEO and Scientific Director, Mitacs

“The security of personal information has never been a bigger challenge than it is today.”

“Businesses using sensitive data have a big job to do. As a cybersecurity firm supporting small businesses with this challenge, we are grateful to CanadianSME for helping us put a spotlight on this problem through these awards and their ongoing support to amplify awareness.”

Anne Genge, CEO, Alexio Corporation.

About sponsors

The CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 is an elbow room for corporations to sponsor small businesses. Thus, these awards are sponsored by various sponsors to recognize entrepreneurs in several different categories. The Small Business of the year award of up to 10 employees is sponsored by RBC, up to 50 employees, sponsored by UPS, and up to 100 employees, sponsored by Ricoh. This award will be given to the small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, business planning, and leadership and shown an increase in profits throughout the year. The Nerds On Site is sponsoring the Business Women of the Year Award for the second time. This award will be given to the woman who demonstrated strategic thinking in business and showed success in the business industry. Alexio is a sponsor for Excellence in Data Privacy & Security awards. This award will be given to the company that has implemented proper network security measures and created security awareness. Mitacs is a Sponsor for the Best Business Innovation award. This award is given to the company that has implemented new management strategies, product design, and manufacturing techniques. Thus, this award recognizes innovation in all aspects. EDC is the Sponsor for the Exporter of the year award. This award is given to entrepreneurs who have demonstrated knowledge in international markets, initiated trades, and overcome challenges to global expansion.

The CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is grateful to all the sponsors for their generous and genuine support for the CanadianSME National Business Awards 2020 in celebration of business success in Canada.

