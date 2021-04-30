Change in numbers of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

English Swedish

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2021

During April, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) (“Saniona”) has increased due to the exercising of warrants of series TO3. As of April 30, 2020, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 62,385,677.



Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 CEST on April 30, 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical development. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

