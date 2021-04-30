PCI Biotech: Invitation to first quarter 2021 results presentation

Oslo, Norway, 30 April 2021 - PCI Biotech’s (OSE: PCIB) first quarter 2021 interim report will be released on 7 May 2021 at 07.00 CEST. The interim report and presentation will be made available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com.



A results presentation (in English) will be held through a live webcast at 08.30 CEST the same day. The webcast can be accessed through www.pcibiotech.com. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. It will be possible to post written questions through the webcast console or through a teleconference facilitated for investors intending to ask questions verbally during the Q&A session.

For further information, please contact:

Ronny Skuggedal, CFO

Email: rs@pcibiotech.no

Mobile: +47 9400 5757

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

