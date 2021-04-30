The audited annual information of Rokiskio suris AB for the year 2020

| Source: Rokiskio Suris Rokiskio Suris

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Hereby we submit the Endorsement by responsible persons and the audited annual information for the year 2020 approved by the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris, AB.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

Tel.:+370 458 55200

Attachments


Attachments

Endorsement responsible persons Rokiskio Suris AB_FA ENG_2020 Social responsibility report